On Sunday, former Penn State corner Amani Oruwariye posted 17 reps on the bench press, just two shy of the top performance among all DBs at this year's NFL Combine.

Monday, he's planning to do even more.

Meeting with the media following his bench press performance, the former All-Big Ten Nittany Lion detailed the elements from his Penn State career that helped him reach the point he's now staring down. That being, of course, an opportunity to find himself selected among the top picks in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

"Penn State prepared me well," said Oruwariye. "It prepared me to compete against the best, and that's what we're doing here. It prepared me to be mentally strong through it all. There's different situations where we had to be mentally strong in my career there. And then just work hard and you'll reap the harvest. It's as simple as that and that's what I've been trying to do."

Ultimately, Oruwariye also detailed the type of player he believes himself to be and the potential he intends to show at the next level, regardless of who picks him up.

"I'm a guy who's going to work hard, someone who is passionate about this game, someone who is going to make his teammates around him better," said Oruwariye. "And at the end of the day on the field, just a playmaker, someone who is going to get those takeaways for the offense. A guy who is going to make plays when the team needs it most. That's who I am."

