The No. 146 overall pick, Oruwariye was a first-team All-Big Ten selection his senior season, finishing 2018 with 51 tackles and three interceptions. That was preceded by a four interception campaign as a junior.

Penn State corner Amani Oruwariye has been selected by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft.

Following an impressive NFL Combine performance in which he posted a 4.47 40-yard dash, Oruwariye was projected to go as high as the third round, but he fell to Saturday's fifth round after not hearing his name called Friday night. However, the destination is appealing, as Detroit finished 27th overall in passing defense last season. Multiple draft analysts noted that Oruwariye could contribute right away in the Motor City.

For his career, Oruwariye totaled 107 tackles, 30 pass deflections and eight interceptions. The Tampa, Fla., native was a three-star prospect coming out of Gaither High School. He was a late add to James Franklin's first recruiting class, the Class of 2014.

Cornerback coach Terry Smith commented on Oruwariye following his selection.

“Amani is a corner with great length and elite ball skills. He is a natural playmaker and an elite man cover corner. He is an unbelievable human being with a great heart.”

Oruwariye is now the fourth Nittany Lion to be selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. RB Miles Sanders and DE Shareef Miller are both staying in the Keystone State with the Philadelphia Eagles. Sanders went No. 53 overall in the second round, while Miller was the 138th pick in the fourth round. OL Connor McGovern will also play in the NFC East, as he was the 90th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys.