Opponent Preview: Villanova

Following a tricky three game set to start the season, Penn State will host Villanova, who plays in the Football Championship Division, Sept. 25. Get a better feel for the Wildcats!

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer.

2020 RECORD 2-2, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association

COACH Mark Ferrante (21-18 in four seasons at Villanova; career record: same)

SERIES HISTORY The Nittany Lions lead the series, 5-3-1.

MOST RECENT MEETING In a game marred by personal fouls, Villanova defeated Penn State, 20-14, on Oct. 6, 1951. The Wildcats were flagged for 138 yards in penalties, and as Ridge Riley wrote in the Football Letter afterward, “It took self control and high moral courage to keep Saturday’s game from developing into a bedlam of flying fists.” The game took place at Allentown High School Stadium, in part because Penn State was trying at the time to recruit a young running back from Reading named Lenny Moore.

OFFENSE Quarterback Daniel Smith didn’t put together a gaudy statistical portfolio during Villanova’s recently concluded spring season, completing only 48.7 percent of his attempts for 677 yards, with four touchdown passes and two interceptions. But he orchestrated a Villanova attack that finished second in the CAA in total offense, averaging 400.8 yards per game. It was a balanced effort that produced 210.8 yards per game on the ground and 190.0 through the air. Smith’s top target, wideout Rayjoun Pringle, will also be back after leading the team with 17 catches for 245 yards and two TDs. Justin Covington led the Wildcats in rushing with 309 yards and six TDs, averaging 7.5 yards per carry, but it was unclear as of this writing whether he was planning to come back.

DEFENSE Villanova struggled with its pass defense this spring, as opposing quarterbacks completed 65.6 percent of their attempts for an average of 235.5 yards per game. But the Wildcats did toughen up in the red zone, allowing a league-low two touchdown passes. Cornerback Christian Benford is the standout in the secondary, having won first-team All-Conference honors after totaling 18 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. Two other first-team All-Conference defenders – linebacker Forrest Rhyne and defensive end Malik Fisher – have the option of coming back and may or may not take advantage of it.

SPECIAL TEAMS Cole Bunce hit 7 of 8 field goal tries for the Wildcats, with his longest being a 45-yarder. Nathan Fondacaro handled the punting duties, averaging 38.4 yards.

SCHEDULE The Wildcats’ upcoming nonconference season consists of three in-state opponents, with Penn State joined by Lehigh and Bucknell of the Patriot League. A week before facing the Nittany Lions on Sept. 25, Villanova will open its CAA season against visiting Richmond.

GAME OF THE YEAR Villanova’s annual rivalry game against Delaware, the Battle of the Blue, will take place Nov. 20 at Newark, Del. The Wildcats have won 13 of the past 15 in the series, but the Blue Hens prevailed last year in Philly, 27-20.

OUTLOOK The CAA opted to delay its 2020 season until this spring, and the Wildcats were able to play four of their six scheduled games. Will that put them at a competitive disadvantage in the fall? Probably not. All but one of their 11 upcoming opponents did likewise, and the one that didn’t – Penn State – exists in a different competitive realm. Whatever happens in Beaver Stadium on Sept. 25 isn’t likely to be impacted by disparities in the scheduling approaches taken by the Big Ten and the CAA.

The last time Penn State faced an FCS foe, it thrashed Idaho, 79-7, in its 2019 opener. That result may or may not be indicative of what we can expect when the Lions and Wildcats resume this long-dormant series. But at the very least, Villanova will be hard pressed to extend its three-game winning streak against PSU, which dates back to 1936.

