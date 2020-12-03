Opponent Preview: Snap Counts & PFF Grades for Rutgers
At 2-4 this season, Rutgers finds itself as an 11-point underdog for Saturday's matchup against the Nittany Lions.
Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Penn State is undefeated against the Scarlet Knights, 6-0, but it hasn't always been easy. Just last season, Rutgers gave James Franklin and his team a scare in the first half before the Lions ultimately pulled away in the second half. Even two years ago, Rutgers stayed in the game throughout, losing 20-7.
All-time, Penn State is 28-2 against the Scarlet Knights, and they've never lost in Piscataway on 12 trips.
Below we take a closer look at where Rutgers' key players rank according to Pro Football Focus at this point in the season.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Overall Big Ten Rank
|
354
|
58.6
|
18/20
|
61
|
68.6
|
10/20
Nebraska transfer Noah Vedral earned the starting job out of camp. After an up and down start to the season, he played his best game against Michigan two weeks ago, throwing for 381 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception. However, Vedral was also injured in that game, which is why Artur Sitkowski started last week against Purdue. It's believed that the decision was truly made in the hours leading up to kickoff, as Vedral did travel and even participated in warm-ups. Because of that, this could truly go either way on Saturday. Keep an eye on that ahead of kickoff. Schiano said on Monday that Vedral "is progressing" but didn't provide a timetable for a return. Sitkowski graded out with a 70.9 overall offensive rating in his lone start last week, throwing for 152 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
With a 58.6 overall grade, Vedral ranks 18th out of the 20 Big Ten quarterbacks who have at least 40 dropbacks this season. His passing rating of 56.3 is good for 17th, just one spot ahead of Penn State QB Sean Clifford. Clifford's overall offensive rating of 62.0 is good for 15th in the conference. Clifford's run grade of 75.6 is third-best in the conference. It's hard to predict what we'll see from any of these quarterbacks Saturday.
