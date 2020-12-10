At 2-4 this season, Michigan State finds itself as a 14-point underdog for Saturday's matchup against the Nittany Lions.

All-time, Michigan State leads the series 17-16-1, although Penn State leads 15-9 since joining the Big Ten. Since James Franklin took over the program, the Spartans are 4-2 against Penn State, including a 2-1 record in State College. Penn State won last year's game on the road, 28-7, while Michigan State upset the eighth-ranked Lions in 2018, 27-24.

Below we take a closer look at where Michigan State's key players rank according to Pro Football Focus at this point in the season.