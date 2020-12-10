Opponent Preview: Snap Counts & PFF Grades for Michigan State
At 2-4 this season, Michigan State finds itself as a 14-point underdog for Saturday's matchup against the Nittany Lions.
All-time, Michigan State leads the series 17-16-1, although Penn State leads 15-9 since joining the Big Ten. Since James Franklin took over the program, the Spartans are 4-2 against Penn State, including a 2-1 record in State College. Penn State won last year's game on the road, 28-7, while Michigan State upset the eighth-ranked Lions in 2018, 27-24.
Below we take a closer look at where Michigan State's key players rank according to Pro Football Focus at this point in the season.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Overall Big Ten Rank
|
340
|
58.6
|
18/20
|
86
|
62.1
|
15/20
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has not revealed who he plans to start at the quarterback position on Saturday.
Though redshirt junior signal-caller Rocky Lombardi has started all six games this season, he has dealt with injury issues lately, and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne played most of the game for the Spartans last week against Ohio State.
The reality for Michigan State, though, is that neither of its quarterbacks have been very effective this season. Only one starting quarterback in the Big Ten has a worse PFF grade than Lombardi, and Thorne hasn't been much better when he's filled in. Sean Clifford's performances the past two weeks have moved him up to 12th in the conference with a grade of 64.0.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news