Opponent Preview: Snap Counts & PFF Grades for Iowa
At 2-2 to start the season, Iowa comes into Saturday's matchup as a 2.5-point road favorite against the Nittany Lions. That should be no surprise given Penn State's issues so far, although Iowa has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news