Playing its third crossover game of the season for Big Ten Championship week, Penn State welcomes Illinois to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Illini sit at 2-5 for the season, having played one fewer game than Penn State, and will also be led by an interim head coach in Rod Smith after Lovie Smith and the university parted ways earlier this week.

For a unique champions week game between two sub-.500 teams, BWI compiled PFF data into a position-by-position break down to get you ready for the game.

