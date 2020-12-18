Opponent Preview: Snap Counts & PFF Grades for Illinois
Playing its third crossover game of the season for Big Ten Championship week, Penn State welcomes Illinois to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for 5:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Illini sit at 2-5 for the season, having played one fewer game than Penn State, and will also be led by an interim head coach in Rod Smith after Lovie Smith and the university parted ways earlier this week.
For a unique champions week game between two sub-.500 teams, BWI compiled PFF data into a position-by-position break down to get you ready for the game.
OFFENSE
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Overall Grade
|Overall Big Ten Rank
|
189
|
72.8
|
7/22
|
153
|
72.2
|
8/22
|
133
|
45.5
|
22/22
It's been a two-man effort under center for the Illini in their last two games, with Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams splitting time. They've each been rather unremarkable in the passing game, but are true threats on the ground. PFF rates Peters as the second best running quarterback in the Big Ten, with Williams not far behind in fourth. Coran Taylor, who has the worst ranking of any Big Ten quarterback with at least 52 drop backs this season, hasn't played since November 7th.
PFF doesn't grade Penn State's QBs as kindly, with Sean Clifford ranking 13th in the conference and Will Levis coming in at 16th.
