Opponent Preview: Rutgers

In 2020, Penn State got its second win of the season when it traveled to Rutgers at the start of December. This season, they'll finish their home slate with the Scarlett Knights on Senior Day. What can fans expect? We take a closer look at Greg Schiano's squad:

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a week away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer.

2020 RECORD 3-6, 3-6 Big Ten

COACH Greg Schiano (71-73 in 12 seasons at Rutgers; career collegiate record: same)

SERIES HISTORY The Nittany Lions have won 14 in a row and lead the series, 29-2.

MOST RECENT MEETING Penn State rushed for 248 yards while holding the host Scarlet Knights to 205 yards of total offense en route to a 23-7 victory on Dec. 5, 2020.

OFFENSE Noah Vedral took charge of the quarterback position last season, completing 61.5 percent of his attempts for 1,253 yards, with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Vedral came out of spring practice as the Scarlet Knights’ top QB, and if he’s the choice this fall, he’ll have plenty of experienced targets. Of the 12 players who caught at least one pass for Rutgers last season, 11 are set to return, a list headed by veteran Bo Melton. As a fourth-year senior, Melton finished sixth in the Big Ten with 47 catches, totaling 638 yards and six touchdowns. Also returning is running back Isaih Pacheco, who had 515 rushing yards and three TDs. As for the offensive line, Rutgers’ biggest liability last season, Schiano described it as “a work in progress” coming out of spring drills.

DEFENSE Rutgers needs to improve on this side of the ball after ranking 13th in the Big Ten in total defense (449.1 yards per game) and 11th in scoring defense (32.1 points per game). The biggest problem was that opponents were able to complete 67.3 percent of their passing attempts, the league’s second-highest rate. In hope of improving the back end, the coaches gave Avery Young a look at safety in spring practice. Playing cornerback a year ago, Young led the Big Ten with three forced fumbles, so he knows how to deliver a hit. The Scarlet Knights also bring back safety Christian Izien, a takeaway machine who’s coming off a junior season in which he totaled four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. But the biggest difference-maker on defense is probably linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi. Last season, Fatukasi had a Big Ten-best 101 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS Valentino Ambrosio hit 9 of 11 field goal attempts last season, with a long kick of 42 yards. Punter Adam Korsak is also back after averaging 43.0 yards, and Rutgers has one of the Big Ten’s more dangerous return specialists in Aron Cruickshank, who averaged 26.8 yards and scored two kick-return TDs in 2020.

SCHEDULE The nonconference slate serves up three seemingly winnable games against Temple, Syracuse and Delaware. The Owls and Orange went a combined 2-16 last season, while the Blue Hens are a Football Championship Subdivision opponent. It’s not hard to imagine the Scarlet Knights heading into the Big Ten season sporting a 2-1 or even a 3-0 record. After that, the going gets a little tougher. Rutgers opens its Big Ten season with back-to-back games against Michigan and Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights also have to visit defending Big Ten West Division champ Northwestern, Indiana and Penn State, with the trips to Bloomington and University Park taking place on consecutive weekends. The highlights of the home slate are the Buckeyes’ Oct. 2 visit and a Nov. 6 date with Wisconsin.

GAME OF THE YEAR A win over Penn State would no doubt help Rutgers’ recruiting efforts, as the Scarlet Knights haven’t beaten the Lions since 1988. But even with its losing streak vs. PSU at 14 games, Rutgers seems to be faring pretty well, with its latest class currently in Rivals.com’s national top 10. A better choice here might be the Big Ten opener against Michigan. Last November, the Scarlet Knights nearly pulled off an overtime victory over the Wolverines, a team that had outscored them by a combined margin of 256-37 in the previous five meetings. No one really knows what to expect from Michigan this year, but regardless, a win in Ann Arbor would go a long way toward establishing the Scarlet Knights as a program on the rise.

OUTLOOK Schiano was asked at the conclusion of spring practice whether he thinks his team is capable of reaching a bowl game this fall. He didn’t take the bait. Said the veteran coach, “You’re putting the cart way out in front of the horse.” That may be true, but at least the cart has two functioning wheels now and the horse is breathing. After winning three Big Ten games in three and a half seasons under Chris Ash, Rutgers won three conference games in Schiano’s first year back with the program. What’s more, the Scarlet Knights were competitive in several of the games they lost. They appear to have gotten some of their recruiting mojo back, too, so the future is looking up. They won’t be favored to qualify for a bowl game this fall, having sat out the past six postseasons. But the idea doesn’t seem nearly as farfetched as it did a year ago.

