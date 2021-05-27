Opponent Preview: Michigan

In 2020, Penn State was headed for a disaster before running into a Michigan squad that was also having a season to forget. The Nittany Lions ultimately got the win, 27-17, and went on to win the next three to salvage a 4-5 record. So, what can we expect from Jim Harbaugh's team in 2021? Matt Herb takes a look at the Wolverines here:

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a week away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer.

2020 RECORD 2-4, 2-4 Big Ten

COACH Jim Harbaugh (49-22 in six seasons at Michigan; career collegiate record: 107-49)

SERIES HISTORY The Wolverines lead the series, 14-10, but Penn State has won three of the past four.

MOST RECENT MEETING Keyvone Lee rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown, and Penn State’s defense held Michigan to 286 total yards, defeating the host Wolverines, 27-17, on Nov. 28, 2020. It was the Nittany Lions’ first victory in Ann Arbor since 2009.

OFFENSE Michigan lost quarterback Joe Milton and receiver Giles Jackson to the transfer portal. Jackson will be missed, especially since he has resurfaced with one of the Wolverines’ upcoming opponents, Washington. But Milton would very likely have had difficulty holding off Cade McNamara for the starting job. McNamara, who made his first start against Penn State last year, came out of spring practice as the apparent leader for the top spot. He’s got a four-star freshman from IMG Academy chasing him in J.J. McCarthy, and he’ll have even more competition in preseason camp in the form of Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman. In three seasons with the Red Raiders, Bowman threw for 5,260 yards and 33 touchdowns, so he can’t be discounted. But for now, at least, McNamara looks like the choice. Elsewhere, Hassan Haskins returns to the backfield after rushing for 375 yards and six touchdowns last season, while the receiver corps will be looking to build around Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson, last year’s top two pass catchers. Bell had 26 receptions for 401 yards and a touchdown, while Johnson had 16 for 254 yards and three TDs.

DEFENSE There have been huge changes on this side of the ball, starting with the unit’s leadership. After finishing 89th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total defense (434.3 yards per game), Michigan dismissed veteran coordinator Don Brown. Brown’s high-risk/high-reward scheme had given fits to a lot of opponents over the years, but not to Ohio State or to the Southeastern Conference teams the Wolverines tended to see in bowl games. In its past four games vs. Ohio State, Michigan has given up 179 points. In its past four bowl games (against Florida State, South Carolina, Florida and Alabama), it has given up 135 points. It has lost all eight of those games. Brown’s successor, Mike Macdonald, was brought in from the Baltimore Ravens, where he coached linebackers and defensive backs under Harbaugh’s brother John. The 33-year-old Macdonald has inherited some five-star talent in free safety Daxton Hill and defensive tackle Christopher Hinton, and those players will be asked to spearhead a defensive resurgence. The Wolverines allowed nearly 35 points per game last fall, and that was without Ohio State driving their average up.

SPECIAL TEAMS Jake Moody and Quinn Nordin both struggled last year, combining to hit 3 of 9 field goal attempts. Nordin has since graduated, while Moody will look to improve after going 1 for 4 in 2020. Punter Brad Robbins averaged 45.3 yards last season.

SCHEDULE Michigan plays its first four games at home, including a week two clash with Washington. But that means five of its final eight are on the road, including trips to Wisconsin (Oct. 2), Michigan State (Oct. 30) and Penn State (Nov. 13).

GAME OF THE YEAR The Ohio State series went on hiatus last year, and while the statistics and records suggest that it would have been yet another Buckeyes romp, it was disheartening to see one of college football’s most storied rivalries fall prey to the pandemic. This year’s resumption is set for Nov. 27 at the Big House.

OUTLOOK Like Penn State, Michigan had an uncharacteristically lousy season in 2020, finishing with a losing record for the first time under its current head coach. You can probably live with that if you’re a Wolverines supporter, because the circumstances under which the season was played were so unusual. What you can’t live with is an 0-5 record vs. Ohio State, which is what Harbaugh would have carried into last year’s matchup against the Buckeyes if the game had taken place.

That’s a roundabout way of saying that the changes Michigan has made over the past few months – a restructuring of Harbaugh’s contract, a staff makeover that included the hiring of six new assistants – were motivated by more than just the team’s listless performance last fall. The Wolverines have gotten much of what they wanted when they hired Harbaugh in December 2014, but they haven’t gotten the thing they wanted most: a team that can win its share vs. the Buckeyes. Maybe that’s why their off-season moves were so seemingly noncommittal – bold on the one hand, timid on the other. If the university’s leadership thought that Harbaugh couldn’t get the job done, it could have just started fresh. It didn’t. But it did authorize a thorough staff overhaul, so clearly no one is satisfied with the status quo.

Where that leaves this year’s team is unclear. There’s been a whole lot of change for one off-season, and that usually means a bit of patience is called for. But how much patience do folks in Ann Arbor have these days?

*******

