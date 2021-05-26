Opponent Preview: Maryland

Last season, the Nittany Lions suffered arguably their worst defeat against the Maryland Terrapins, going down 35-7 before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. By then, the game was already well out of reach. In 2021, Penn State will have everything to play for when they travel to College Park on Nov. 6, but it does fall in a tricky spot, as PSU will take on Ohio State the week prior and Michigan will come to Beaver Stadium on Nov. 13.

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a week away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer.

2020 RECORD 2-3, 2-3 Big Ten

COACH Mike Locksley (6-17 in two full seasons and one partial season at Maryland; career record: 8-43)

SERIES HISTORY The Nittany Lions lead the series, 40-3-1.

MOST RECENT MEETING Rakim Jarrett scored on first-quarter touchdown passes of 42 and 62 yards, helping Maryland build a 21-0 lead en route to a 35-19 victory over the host Nittany Lions on Nov. 7, 2020. Sean Clifford attempted 57 passes for Penn State, completing 27 for 340 yards, but his three turnovers – two interceptions and a fumble that produced a scoop-and-score touchdown for the Terps – proved insurmountable as the Lions weren’t able to rally after falling behind early.

OFFENSE At only five games, Maryland’s 2020 season was the shortest in the Big Ten last year. So the sample size is small. But Taulia Tagovailoa showed he has the potential to be the difference-making quarterback that Maryland has needed in order to be consistently competitive in the Big Ten’s rugged East Division. A year ago, he had the league’s second-best efficiency rating (138.5), trailing only Justin Fields. His touchdown-interception ratio was an unimpressive 7-7, but he threw three of those picks in his debut, a 43-3 loss to Northwestern. He had clearly settled down by the time he lit up Penn State for 282 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried last year’s momentum into spring practice, hitting 35 of 47 passes for 353 yards in Maryland’s Red-White Spring Game. He’ll benefit this fall from the return of his top four receivers – Jarrett, Dontay Demus, Brian Cobbs and Jeshaun Jones – who last season combined to make 65 catches for 986 yards and eight touchdowns. Versatile running back Jake Funk is off to the NFL, so someone will have to step forward in the backfield. The biggest question mark on offense is probably the line. A year ago, Maryland ranked last in the Big Ten and 111th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in sacks allowed per game (3.2), and two linemen have since transferred.

DEFENSE The Terps are coming off a season in which they finished 11th in the Big Ten in total defense (430.0 yards per game) and 10th in scoring defense (32.0 points per game). The big problem was that Maryland was soft against the run, allowing opponents to average 230.0 yards per game on the ground, second-worst in the conference and 115th in the FBS. Ten starters return, but the one who doesn’t – linebacker Chance Campbell – was the team’s leading tackler last season. Campbell transferred to Mississippi, but Maryland does have some promising returnees in defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite, linebackers Ruben Hyppolite II and Durrell Nchami and safety Nick Cross. One priority this fall will be to create more turnovers. Even though they excelled at pressuring opposing quarterbacks, the Terps managed only two interceptions, both coming against Penn State.

SPECIAL TEAMS Kicker Joseph Petrino and punters Anthony Pecorella and Colton Spangler are all back. Last season, Petrino hit 4 of 7 field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder, and he also handled the kickoffs. Pecorella and Spangler shared the punting duties, averaging 40.8 yards between them.

SCHEDULE Unlike a lot of Big Ten teams, the Terps are opening with a nonconference game this year. West Virginia is set to visit College Park in the resumption of a border rivalry that has been dormant since 2015. Maryland’s other nonconference games – against Howard and Kent State, both at home – look entirely winnable. But after the Big Ten opener at Illinois on Sept. 18, the Terps’ conference schedule sprouts some sharp teeth, with consecutive games against Iowa, Ohio State, Minnesota, Indiana and Penn State. One nice perk is that the Iowa, Indiana, Penn State and Michigan games are all at Maryland Stadium. Throw in the Mountaineers, and that’s a pretty appealing home slate.

GAME OF THE YEAR Maryland has only beaten Penn State three times in its history and never in back-to-back years. If the Terps want to show recruits in the talent-rich Baltimore-Washington, D.C., area that last year’s win wasn’t a fluke, that they’ve truly begun to level the playing field vs. PSU, their chance will arrive on Nov. 6.

OUTLOOK After a lengthy run of bad luck at quarterback, Maryland might have finally hit the jackpot. Tagovailoa had an up-and-down debut season after transferring from Alabama, but when he was locked in, as he was in the Terps’ first-half outburst against Penn State, he looked like the quarterback they’ve been waiting for since… Boomer Esiason? Frank Reich? Neil O’Donnell? A long, long time, let’s just leave it at that. Better yet, his arrival has coincided with the emergence of an outstanding group of receivers, with Demus, Jarrett, Cobbs and Jones all averaging more than 14 yards per catch. The Terps have been a hard team to figure out in recent years. In 2019, they started strong and collapsed as soon as the Big Ten season began. Last year, they opened with a 43-3 loss at Northwestern but were competitive the rest of the way. This year? With four of their first five games at home, they look to be capable of building up a head of steam. Beyond that, their fortunes will likely depend on just how good that passing game turns out to be.

