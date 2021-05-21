Opponent Preview: Iowa

After taking a beating at the hands of the Hawkeyes last season, sending Penn State to an 0-5 start to the 2020 campaign, the Nittany Lions will be looking for revenge when they travel to Iowa City in October.

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer.

2020 RECORD 6-2, 6-2 Big Ten

COACH Kirk Ferentz (168-106 in 22 seasons at Iowa; career record: 180-127)

SERIES HISTORY The Nittany Lions lead the series, 17-13.

MOST RECENT MEETING Sean Clifford came off the bench to throw for touchdowns on his first two passing attempts but then threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, as the visiting Hawkeyes held off Penn State, 41-21, on Nov. 21, 2020.

OFFENSE In his first season as Iowa’s starting quarterback, Spencer Petras completed 57.1 percent of his attempts for 1,569 yards, with nine touchdown passes and five interceptions. Those aren’t dazzling numbers, but Iowa doesn’t need its QB to play hero ball to be successful. It mostly just needs to have an effective ground game and a passer who can use play-action effectively to keep opposing defenses on their heels. This year, the Hawkeyes have got a solid running back in Tyler Goodson, who was third in the Big Ten last season with 762 yards. But they’ve got some questions in the receiver corps and on the offensive front. Three linemen need to be replaced, and the unit is under new management, with former Tulane assistant George Barnett stepping in following Tim Polasek’s departure for Wyoming.

DEFENSE Iowa fielded a very effective defensive front last season, as the Hawkeyes ranked third in the Big Ten against the run (107.6 yards per game) and second in sacks (22). But three starters need to be replaced, including NFL Draft picks Chauncey Golston and Nixon. The key returnee here is end Zach VanValkenburg, who had 30 tackles last season, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The linebacker corps will definitely miss Nick Neimann, last year’s team leader with 77 stops. But outside linebackers Seth Benson and Dane Belton return. Meanwhile, the secondary should be a strength, with all four starters back, including veteran cornerback Matt Hankins, who passed up the draft to return for one more season in Iowa City. There’s also an intriguing newcomer on the way in grad transfer Xavior Williams. Capable of playing safety or cornerback, Williams totaled nine interceptions and 24 pass breakups during his time at Northern Iowa.

SPECIAL TEAMS Caleb Shudak appears set to become the Hawkeyes’ place kicker. The sixth-year senior has attempted only one field goal in his career – a 52-yard try that bounced off the upright against Northwestern last season – but he’s been the team’s kickoff specialist the past two years. Tory Taylor is back after averaging 44.6 yards per punt in 2020.

SCHEDULE We’ll probably learn a lot about Iowa in the first two weeks of the season. The Hawkeyes open at home against Indiana, then travel to Ames for their annual clash with Iowa State, which is coming off a Fiesta Bowl thrashing of Oregon. If Iowa is to contend for the West Division title this year, the season’s make-or-break stretch could come during a three-week span beginning in late October when the Hawkeyes visit Wisconsin and Northwestern followed by a home game against Minnesota. A well-timed open date should help. The Hawkeyes will be off the weekend before their trip to Camp Randall.

GAME OF THE YEAR This should be fun: Iowa will play host to Minnesota on Nov. 13 in the resumption of a rivalry that got a little chippy last year in Minneapolis when Ferentz opted to use all three of his timeouts in the final seconds of a game in which his team was leading by 35 points. The Hawkeyes won, 35-7, assuring that Floyd of Rosedale would reside in Iowa City for a sixth consecutive year. Asked about the timeouts after the game, Ferentz was uncharacteristically snarky. “No sense taking them on the bus with us,” he said. “Figured we’d take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts.” It’s unlikely that moment will have been forgotten by the time Minnesota’s bus rolls up to Kinnick Stadium for the rematch. The Gophers might even save a seat for Floyd, just in case.

OUTLOOK Iowa is one of those programs that just keeps on keeping on. The Hawkeyes don’t usually get an outpouring of love from the recruiting pundits on signing day, nor to they turn up on those annual preseason lists of College Football Playoff contenders. But they rarely fall too far off the pace in the Big Ten’s West Division, and every once in a while they’ll surprise you. They certainly surprised some people last year, rebounding from a painful off-season and back-to-back season-opening losses to win their final six games. This year’s team could surprise, too. It has some significant holes to fill on the offensive and defensive lines, and that’s usually a sign of trouble. But the Hawkeyes have finished among the top three teams in their division seven of the past eight years. Would you bet against them doing it again?