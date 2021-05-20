Opponent Preview: Indiana

Following a tricky three game set to start the season, Penn State will be looking for revenge when Indiana comes to town in the beginning of October. Learn more about the Hooisers here!

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer.

2020 RECORD 6-2, 6-1 Big Ten

COACH Tom Allen (24-22 in four full seasons at Indiana; career record: same)

SERIES HISTORY The Nittany Lions lead the series, 22-2.

MOST RECENT MEETING Indiana came roaring back from a late deficit, tying the score on a two-point conversion with 22 seconds left, then winning the game on another two-point conversion in overtime. The Hoosiers’ 36-35 victory over the visiting Lions on Oct. 24, 2020, was their first in the series since 2013.

OFFENSE Is there a more snakebit player in college football right now than Michael Penix Jr.? The Indiana quarterback has gone from promising newcomer to Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist in his three seasons, but each of those seasons has been cut short by an injury. A year ago, Penix averaged 278.3 yards of total offense, ranking second in the Big Ten behind only Justin Fields, but he missed the team’s last two games after suffering an ACL injury against Maryland in November. He’s still recovering, so backup Jack Tuttle got most of the snaps in spring practice. Allen is hopeful that Penix will be fully healthy by opening day and will be able to stay healthy for a full season. The Hoosiers have two dependable pass catchers in wideout Ty Fryfogle (37 receptions, 721 yards, seven TDs in 2020) and tight end Peyton Hendershot (23 catches, 151 yards, four TDs). And while the backfield is in flux with Stevie Scott III’s exit, the arrival of USC transfer Stephen Carr will help.

DEFENSE After Indiana finished 19th in the country in scoring defense last season, coordinator Kane Womack left to become head coach at South Alabama. That’s one of the downsides of success – other people want to break off a piece of it. One of the perks of success is that you have the credibility to hire good replacements, and that’s what the Hoosiers did, luring Charlton Warren away from Georgia, where, as defensive backs coach, he helped the Bulldogs finish second in the Southeastern Conference in total defense. Warren will have plenty of talent to work with in his first season in Bloomington, as nine starters return from a unit that allowed only 20.2 points and 378.1 yards per game. The boldface names are linebacker Micah McFadden, who led the team with 58 stops last year, including 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, and cornerback Jaylin Williams, who tied for the team lead with four interceptions. Also, standout husky linebacker Marcelino Ball is back after missing last season with an ACL injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS Haydon Whitehead is gone after averaging 43.4 yards per punt, but the Hoosiers return place kicker Charles Campbell and kickoff specialist Jared Smolar. Campbell hit 10 of 11 attempts last year, including all three of his tries from 50 or more yards.

SCHEDULE Hopes are running high in Bloomington this year, but the Hoosiers drew a tough opening-day opponent in Iowa. There figure to be at least two wins lurking in a nonconference slate that consists of Idaho, Cincinnati and Western Kentucky. But then the Big Ten sked resumes with a trip to Penn State, followed by home games against Michigan State and Ohio State. If they’re still standing after that front-loaded conference schedule, they’ve got a chance to do some damage in the season’s homestretch, as the final five games are against Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers, Minnesota and Purdue.

GAME OF THE YEAR Indiana will play host to Ohio State on Oct. 23. A year ago, the Hoosiers were the only opponent to throw a scare into the Buckeyes in the regular season. Penix passed for 491 yards and five touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State held on for a 42-35 home win. It was Indiana’s 25th consecutive loss to Ohio State, a skid that dates back to 1989 and one that the Hoosiers will be eager to finally end when they meet in Memorial Stadium.

OUTLOOK As they tried over the years to improve their standing in the Big Ten’s East Division, the Hoosiers found themselves facing an inevitable question: Who were they going to jump? Well, now we know. They jumped Penn State last year, albeit with the help of a stunning Nittany Lion self-own late in regulation and a disputed two-point conversion in overtime. Then they disposed of Michigan and Michigan State and gave Ohio State all it could handle in the Horseshoe. So now Indiana faces a new question: Is its progress sustainable? Maybe so. The Hoosiers were giving Penn State problems for years before their breakthrough last October, while Michigan and Michigan State haven’t exactly looked invincible lately. That leaves Ohio State, and… well… the Buckeyes are everyone’s problem, not just Indiana’s. The immediate future likely hinges on whether Penix is able to play a full season. If he stays healthy, the sky’s the limit. The Hoosiers have never had a 10-win season. Could this be their first?

