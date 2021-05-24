Opponent Preview: Illinois

Last season, the Nittany Lions finished an otherwise disappointing season with 56-21 victory over Illinois in the season finale. So, what can fans expect from the Illini this year?

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer.

2020 RECORD 2-5, 2-5 Big Ten

COACH Bret Bielema (first season; career record: 97-58)

SERIES HISTORY The Nittany Lions have won three in a row and lead the series, 20-5.

MOST RECENT MEETING Jahan Dotson caught six passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Lamont Wade scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and Penn State racked up 253 rushing yards to rout the visiting Illini, 56-21, in the teams’ season finale on Dec. 19, 2020.

OFFENSE When Illinois faced Penn State in its Champions Week season-capper, Isaiah Williams got nearly all of the snaps at quarterback. It might have appeared that the former four-star athlete from St. Louis was well-positioned to inherit the full-time job, with senior Brandon Peters presumably exiting. But about a week after Bielema was named the team’s new head coach, Peters announced he was coming back. Now, the Michigan transfer appears firmly established as the starter, while Williams was moved to wide receiver in spring practice. Peters looked sharp in Illinois’ spring game, throwing for 291 yards and leading the offense to touchdowns on five of its first six possessions against the defensive reserves. If he can carry even a little of that momentum into the regular season, Illinois will have gone a long way toward improving an offense that finished 13th in the Big Ten with an average of 20.1 points per game. If not, well… Artur Sitkowski has transferred in after a quiet tenure at Rutgers.

DEFENSE New coordinator Ryan Walters joined Bielema’s staff in January after six seasons at Missouri, the last three as the team’s primary DC. He’s got a big job ahead of him, as Illinois surrendered 467.3 yards and 34.9 points per game last season, ranking last in the Big Ten in the former category and 13th in the latter. The Illini were especially soft against the run, allowing 230.1 yards per game on the ground to rank 116th in the Football Bowl Subdivision. But there are some playmakers returning. Linebacker Jake Hansen led the Illini in both tackles (68) and tackles for loss (10) and was tied for the team lead with two interceptions. Second-leading tackler Tony Adams is also back and is moving to cornerback, his original position, after totaling 51 stops as a safety last year. Walters has a track record that suggests he’s the right guy for this difficult job. In 2019, his second season as Mizzou’s defensive coordinator, the Tigers finished 14th in the FBS in total defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS Veteran punter Blake Hayes is the star of Illinois’ kicking units. The 6-foot-6 Australian was Big Ten Punter of the Year in 2019 and was a third-team All-Conference honoree last season after averaging 43.8 yards, with nine kicks of 50 or more yards. James McCort is back as place kicker. He missed two games last year due to COVID protocols and was more erratic than he had been the previous season, hitting 6 of 10 attempts. But one of those kicks was a 47-yard game winner in the final seconds against Rutgers, and he also had 14 touchbacks on 27 kickoffs.

SCHEDULE Bielema may have inherited a struggling program, but he also inherited a favorable schedule. The Illini’s first three Big Ten games are against Nebraska, Maryland and Purdue, and the first two of those are in Champaign. Their nonconference slate consists of home games vs. Texas San Antonio and Charlotte and a road trip to Virginia. There’s a best-case scenario in which Illinois goes into its home game against Wisconsin on Oct. 9 with a winning record. After facing the Badgers, things get quite a bit tougher, with visits to Penn State, Minnesota and Iowa. But the Big Ten slate does include a few very nice perks: The Illini won’t have to face Ohio State, Michigan or Indiana as they transition to a new coaching regime.

GAME OF THE YEAR The Illini will end their regular season on Nov. 27 against Northwestern. They’ve lost six in a row to their in-state rivals, including a 28-10 defeat last December in Evanston.

OUTLOOK Bielema was an interesting choice to take over a struggling Illini program. He was a disappointment in his most recent Power Five head coaching job, going 29-34 at Arkansas before being shown the door after a 4-8 season in 2017. But he’s got plenty of credibility in the Big Ten. An Illinois native, he played at Iowa for Hayden Fry and went on to enjoy great success at Wisconsin, leading the Badgers to a 68-24 record and three Rose Bowl appearances in his seven seasons as head coach. Bielema inherited a strong program in Madison when he took over for Barry Alvarez, but that’s not the case this time. The Illini managed only five winning seasons in the 24-year combined tenure of Bielema’s five predecessors, Ron Turner, Ron Zook, Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith. Even with the NCAA having turned the transfer process into a form of free agency, some problems don’t have quick fixes. Bielema may get the Illini back to bowl contention, but right now, this is a team whose best player is probably its punter. It’s going to take some time.



