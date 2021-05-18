Opponent Preview: Auburn

Blue White Illustrated's magazine editor, Matt Herb, is taking a closer look at Penn State football's upcoming schedule this month. With spring practice now in the rearview mirror and on campus recruiting still a few weeks away, now is the perfect time to look at where each opponent stands heading into the summer. The Nittany Lions will start their 2021 season with three quality opponents in Wisconsin, Ball State and Auburn, meaning they'll have little time to adjust to Mike Yurcich's new offense.

2020 RECORD 6-5, 6-4 Southeastern Conference

COACH Bryan Harsin (first season at Auburn; career record: 76-24)

SERIES HISTORY The series is tied, 1-1.

MOST RECENT MEETING Auburn’s Ronnie Brown rushed for 184 yards, while Penn State’s Larry Johnson was held to 72 yards on 20 carries, as the Tigers scored all of their points in the second half to defeat the Nittany Lions, 13-9, in the Capital One Bowl on Jan. 1, 2003.

OFFENSE Tank Bigsby figures to thrive in Harsin’s offense, which prioritizes the running game and play-action passing attack. That approach worked spectacularly at Boise State, where Harsin led the Broncos to bowls in six of his seven seasons. It would seem to have a pretty good chance of working at Auburn, too, but some patience might be required. The 6-foot-0, 204-pound Bigsby rushed for 834 yards and five touchdowns last year and will return to his role as feature back. He showed off his breakaway potential in Auburn’s spring game, bursting 46 yards for a TD. But two potential problems on this side of the ball are that the line is unsettled and that quarterback Bo Nix has been inconsistent throughout his career, completing 59.9 percent of his throws last year, with 12 TDs and seven interceptions. A third potential problem is that Auburn needs to rebuild its receiver corps. Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove accounted for 145 of the Tigers’ 216 receptions last season. Now they’re gone, leaving Bigsby as the team’s top returning pass catcher with 11 receptions for 84 yards.

DEFENSE The Tigers should be very solid on this side of the ball, even as they make major changes with new coordinator Derek Mason looking to employ a 3-4 alignment that he has said will make the most of the talent on hand. To be sure, there’s a lot of talent here. Auburn boasts one of the country’s better linebacker duos, with Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe returning after combining for 206 tackles last year. Chandler Wooten is back, too, after sitting out last season due to concerns about COVID. Meanwhile, the secondary appears to be shaping up well, with cornerbacks Roger McCreary and Jaylin Simpson returning and Trey Elston pushing for playing time after a strong spring. Elston, a 6-1, 193-pound transfer from West Alabama, was the defensive MVP of Auburn’s spring game, finishing with six tackles and a pass breakup.

SPECIAL TEAMS Anders Carlson was outstanding last season, hitting 20 of 22 field goal attempts, including a pair of 50-yarders. Carlson also handles kickoffs and had 37 touchbacks on 60 attempts in 2020. Oscar Chapman averaged 41.0 yards per punt.

SCHEDULE The Tigers’ first two games – against an Akron squad that went 1-5 last year and Alabama State – should give them a chance to build up some momentum heading into their visit to Beaver Stadium in week three. The nonconference finale is against Georgia State, after which things will really start to heat up. The Tigers’ SEC opener is at LSU, and a home game against Georgia follows a week later. A visit to Texas A&M looms in November, as does the annual intrastate tussle with Alabama.

GAME OF THE YEAR The Iron Bowl will be at Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall, as Alabama is set to visit on Nov. 27 in the teams’ regular-season finale. While Nick Saban has built a dynasty in Tuscaloosa, this series has remained competitive. The Tigers have won three of the past eight matchups, including three of the past four at Jordan-Hare.

OUTLOOK Harsin has now taken over twice for Gus Malzahn – first at Arkansas State in 2013 when Malzahn left for Auburn, and now with the Tigers following Malzahn’s dismissal last December. Maybe that means there will be a job waiting for him at UCF in a few years if things don’t work out. But there’s reason to think things are going to work out. Harsin hit the ground running in his two previous head coaching stops. In 2013, Arkansas State tied for the Sun Belt Conference title in his first and only season at the school. The following year, when he returned to his alma mater, Boise State, the Broncos went 12-2, won the Mountain West Conference crown and defeated Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl. It’ll be a lot harder to engineer that kind of a debut in the SEC, but going forward he’s got plenty of resources at his disposal and lots of history to tap into as he looks to pursue recruits in a part of the country where he hadn’t spent a lot of time until recently. The Tigers’ visit to Penn State this September may offer an indication of what kind of timetable his team is on as it eyes a return to SEC title contention.

