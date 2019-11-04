The following story appears in the most recent edition of Blue White Illustrated's magazine, printed and mailed to our print subscribers this week.

Head coach Joe Paterno and offensive coordinator Fran Ganter were the masterminds behind the play-calling, and Collins never had to resort to an audible. The execution of the plays was so nearly perfect that 11 of the 14 plays were on first or second down. The other three came on third down. Curiously, all the plays were near the Penn State sideline, across from the Memorial Stadium press box and left to right for the CBS national television audience, with the original scrimmage lines set at the near hash marks.

Aside from Collins and Milne, only one other senior touched the ball during the 14 plays: tight end Kyle Brady with two pass receptions. Redshirt junior tailback Ki-Jana Carter had four carries and one reception, while redshirt junior split end Bobby Engram caught two passes, and redshirt sophomore flanker Freddie Scott caught one.

Certainly, without the confident leadership and consummate skills of fifth-year senior quarterback Kerry Collins, the long drive in the cold and swirling wind and rain may have faltered. But when one analyzes the players who were on the field during that tension-filled span, it was mostly underclassmen. Of the five offensive linemen, only center Bucky Greeley was in his last season of eligibility.

What is most surprising is that the overpowering offensive line that helped produce that 14-play, 96-yard drive was loaded with underclassmen. Another underclassman was junior fullback Brian Milne, who had overcome Hodgkin’s disease while still in high school and scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard plunge with less than a minute left. So were the fullback and one of the tight ends who were part of that historic play.

Of all the come-from-behind fourth-quarter drives by Penn State football teams over the decades, none have been as momentous as the one at Illinois in 1994 that propelled the Nittany Lions to an undefeated season and their first Big Ten title and Rose Bowl championship. That was an exceptionally talented offensive team with five players who would become first-team All-Americans in 1994 or ’95 and more than a half-dozen who would play several years in the NFL.

“Going toward our sideline wasn’t planned,” Ganter said recently. “As to the play calling, I frankly can’t remember. But I have a gut feeling from being in the same situation in a lot of different games. Joe always wanted to get the ball to the playmakers, and Bobby Engram was the priority. So he knew exactly what he wanted to do. I remember Brady making an awesome play on that first series on a clutch third down and then Engram making one.”



Second-ranked Penn State was a 12-point favorite over No. 25 Illinois, but a bad omen when the team arrived in Champaign late Friday afternoon had a disconcerting effect on the players and coaching staff. The hotel power went out. That forced several changes to the familiar routine, including a pregame meal of cold hoagies and cold pizza. They also had to climb up and down multiple flights of stairs a few times, even to get taped before going to the stadium.

Keith Conlin, the starting left tackle on the short side, laughed as he remembered it all. “We were very regimented when we traveled,” Conlin said. “We were told when to wake up, when to leave, what to eat and this and that. We got knocked out of our routine and it sort of screwed up a lot of us. We were in disarray going into the game. I remember laughing and joking in the locker room. Then we were in pregame warmups and stretching and I burped an Italian or ham and cheese hoagie and we all laughed.”

Despite the point spread, it was the proverbial matchup of the irresistible force vs. the immovable object. Penn State led the country in total offense with an average of 533.5 yards per game and was second in scoring with a 48.3-point average. Illinois was second in the country in scoring defense, giving up an average of 11.3 points per game, and was allowing only 253.6 yards per game to rank fourth nationally.

Lou Tepper, who had been born and raised in western Pennsylvania, was a defensive coordinator at three other colleges before joining the Illini staff as the DC in 1988 and then was promoted to head coach in 1991. His three linebackers – Dana Howard, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice, who was leading the nation at the time with 16 sacks – would become first-team All-Americans that season or the next, and they were the heart and soul of the defense. They had the Illini pumped up, and it showed in a shocking first quarter. Penn State had not given up a first-quarter touchdown all season. Illinois scored three to take a 21-0 lead into the second quarter.

A fumble by Carter at the Lions’ 24-yard line on the third play of the game led to Illinois’ first touchdown. After the teams traded punts, Collins threw only his sixth interception of the year, and the Illini went 23 yards for their second TD. With slightly more than 10 minutes left in the quarter, the Illini scored their third TD on a 60-yard drive. The 72,000 Illini fans were going wild, while a small contingent of Nittany Lion followers cringed silently in the bleacher seats in the open north end zone 100 yards away.

“They came out and they whupped us pretty good,” Conlin said. “They knew exactly what they were doing. I don’t remember being in the game until it was 21-0. That’s how out of sorts we were.”

Yet, there was no panic on the sideline.

“It wasn’t a good feeling, and Illinois was hot,” Ganter remembered. “They were playing great and their fans were behind them. But we knew we could play better.”

Although no one watching the game in the stadium or on TV realized it at the time, Penn State set the tenor for its dramatic comeback early in the second quarter on a 99-yard drive following a pooch punt. The Nittany Lions scored again from the Illini 38 shortly before the half following a blocked punt, but Illinois roared back for another touchdown, making the score 28-14 at halftime.

In the Penn State locker room, Paterno told his players “to relax, play their game and not lose their poise,” as several sportswriters reported after the game.

“Coach Paterno told us to stay focused on turning it around, and that’s what he always taught us,” All-America guard Jeff Hartings recalled recently. “I know our offense didn’t panic. We felt we just needed to put some plays together and get some stops [from our defense] and we could score enough points to win the game, and that’s kind of what happened in the second half.”

Illinois took the second-half kickoff but had to punt, giving the Lions the ball at their own 41-yard line. A quick drive narrowed the score to 28-21, and when the defense forced the Illini to kick a 27-yard field goal after a time-consuming 71-yard march, the stage was almost set for Penn State’s winning comeback. Midway through the fourth quarter, Milne ran 5 yards up the middle for the TD, and Brett Conway’s PAT concluded the 55-yard drive, making the score 31-28 with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the game.

About halfway through that drive, the rain started. That’s when the frantic scramble began behind the Penn State bench, virtually ignored by spectators inside the stadium, unseen by the television audience and never mentioned by the CBS broadcast crew, Brent Musburger and Dick Vermeil.

Back then, the team traveled to all away games with a portable double-decker rack filled with two different types of football shoes. The regular shoes the players wore for games in dry weather conditions were in separated containers. Use of the wet-weather shoes depended on the surface of the playing field – grass or the original AstroTurf. The wooden rack was about 9 feet long, 7 feet tall and 2½ feet wide, but fans were unaware of it because the rack was covered with a tarp when not in use.

The field at Memorial Stadium was the original AstroTurf that had been created in 1965. Unlike the artificial turf of today, this was a hard and abrasive indoor nylon carpet that was somewhat hazardous for players, frequently causing rug burns and turf toe, which is a painful strain of ligaments in the big toe.

With the offense on the field, assistant equipment manager Spider Caldwell and junior manager Kirk Diehl began retrieving the specialty AstroTurf shoes they called “The Destroyer” from the rack and helping defensive players change their shoes. Equipment manager Tim Shope and the two senior managers, Mark Ritter and Chris Molnar, were busy keeping the ball dry, so it was up to Caldwell and Diehl to handle all the shoe changing. “We had to work fast, and we were using scissors to cut off the old shoe strings and tape around their ankles,” Caldwell recalled. “It was quite hectic.”

As the teams lined up for the Penn State kickoff, Caldwell and Diehl were starting to change the shoes of the offense, beginning with the interior linemen.

“I remember that,” Hartings said with a chuckle. “Obviously, we weren’t used to playing on turf. I don’t know how big of an issue that was, but if Spider said it was, then it was.”

At one point during the Illini’s possession, while Hartings and his fellow offensive linemen were still changing shoes, wide receivers coach Kenny Jackson confronted Caldwell working with a lineman. “Kenny yelled, ‘Don’t worry about him, get the shoes on them,’ motioning toward his receivers, Bobby Engram and Freddie Scott,” Caldwell remembered. “I said, ‘Kenny, if the offensive line doesn’t protect the quarterback, he’s not going to get the ball to the receivers.’ Joe sees this and walks over. ‘Everybody calm down,’ he said. He turned to Kenny and said, ‘Let him do his job.’ We actually never finished with the offense until they were near the middle of that final drive, past midfield. Kyle Brady was the last one. Not every player got them, because it was their choice.”

While Caldwell and Diehl were frantically changing the shoes of the Nittany Lion offense, the Illini’s senior return man, Damien Platt, took Conway’s kickoff at the 3-yard line and ran right along the Penn State sideline until he was pushed out of bounds at the 28. A first-down run toward the Penn State sideline gained 2 yards, but on second down, a short pass completion also in front of the visitors’ bench lost a yard. With Penn State in prevent defense on third down, junior quarterback Johnny Johnson had time to see senior wide receiver Jasper Strong open along the Illini sideline at their 5-yard line, but the ball sailed past Strong out of bounds. Later, Strong admitted he had run the wrong pattern.

Brett Larson set up near the Illini 15-yard line to punt. Mike Archie, still wearing his old shoes, dropped back to about Penn State’s 35. Larson, boomed one toward Archie, who let the football bounce behind him at the 20. Three Illini players covered it at the 4, and the referee signaled a timeout for a TV commercial.

“We were pretty confident at that point,” Conlin said. “We’re laughing and joking [on the sideline] and Archie’s running off the field and we’re hollering at him, ‘Hey, catch the ball. I guess we have to go 90 now.’ ”

With a frenzied Memorial Stadium crowd cranking up the noise, the Nittany Lion offense trotted onto the field with 6:07 showing on the clock. Contemporary postgame reports cited Collins keeping the players calm as they huddled up. But Conlin has a different memory.

“We’re still laughing and joking in the huddle,” he said. “We absolutely knew they were done. Their defense was shot. They were completely fried. You could see it in their faces when the drive began. It was just a matter of taking our time and doing what we had to do.”

Penn State would use variations of its basic I-formation in its dramatic 14-play drive. The tailbacks or wide receivers would rotate in and out with the play from Paterno and Ganter. The interior linemen were the same five who, for the most part, had been the starters since the season opener against Minnesota. This group included redshirt junior right guard Marco Rivera, who had been replaced in the starting lineup at Illinois by Wayne Holmes due to a shoulder injury he had suffered the previous Saturday at Indiana. To Rivera’s left was Greeley at center, and to his right was redshirt junior tackle Andre Johnson. Two redshirt juniors were on the opposite side of Greeley: left guard Hartings and left tackle Conlin.

Paterno made his only major alteration to the lineup when the Lions reached the Illinois 3-yard line with a first-and-goal and only a minute left in the game. He sent one backup tight end, redshirt sophomore Keith Olsommer, to pair with starter Brady in the seven-man line formation, while redshirt freshman fullback Jason Sload lined up to the left of Milne in the full-house backfield.

Paterno said later that he didn’t hesitate to give the ball to Milne because “he’s what you want down there because he’s so strong.”

“If Kerry calls my number,” Milne told the media after the game, “I’m going to do my best to get into the end zone.”

And what was Hartings thinking when he realized he would be the lead blocker? “We called that play a lot, so I had the experience,” he said. “I don’t think anyone who plays football at a high level thinks about it in the 20 seconds to do that. You don’t think about the consequences of failing because you’re thinking about what you have to do to succeed. You focus on the biggest moment, because that’s the way we practiced.”

Illinois countered with virtually a nine-man front and two of its outstanding linebackers, Rice and Howard, up close over the middle. Archie, at tailback, was set behind Brady. Archie went in motion to his right. Collins took the snap as Sload cut in front of Milne while Hartings pulled to his right. Collins handed off to Milne, and Hartings and Sload led him through the hole being opened by Rivera, Johnson and Olsommer between the tackle and end spots.

“I looked up and saw No. 50, Jeff Hartings,” Milne recalled after the game. “I just followed his back.”

Archie blocked the Illinois left end, and Milne blasted past a pile of defensive linemen at the 2-yard line, with Rice trying to tackle him high and Howard hitting him low. Milne bulled his way into the end zone for the touchdown carrying Howard with him.

“It’s just the old power play off-tackle,” Vermeil told the TV audience. “All he’s thinking about is power. Just get into the end zone.”

Conway’s PAT gave Penn State its first lead of the night, but the game was far from over. With 57 seconds remaining, Conway’s kickoff sailed into the end zone. The Lions’ touchdown had revitalized the sulking Ilini offense. From the shotgun formation, Johnson led his team quickly upfield, reaching the Penn State 29-yard line with two seconds left. On the final play, the Lions rushed six men, hitting Johnson just as he threw the ball from about the 40 into the end zone. No Illini player was even close to the ball, as sophomore safety Kim Herring made an easy interception. The entire Penn State team ran onto the field in celebration of the 35-31 victory.

“That was a great accomplishment,” Hartings said, “and it was one of the greatest games in Penn State history.”

Leave it to Spider Caldwell to put everything in perspective.

“The shoes won the game,” Caldwell quipped.