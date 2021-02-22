Rodney Gallagher is just getting started when it comes to his college recruitment, but it’s already clear that the Uniontown resident and Laurel Highlands student is one of the best athletes in Pennsylvania, regardless of class or sport.

Not only is Gallagher a two-sport athlete that could play football or basketball in college, but he’s going to play at the highest level in both. Two sport athletes at the Division I level aren’t common, but there are a handful across the country. The difference is that there aren’t many that earn Power Five offers from the very best schools in both sports. One usually picks the best school based on one sport, then walks on to the other. Often times, they're Power Five football players with mid-major basketball offers.

On the gridiron, Gallagher is up to seven offers already, with Penn State, Michigan, Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia all showing serious interest. The Nittany Lions and Panthers have done the same on the hardwood, along with Illinois and Wake Forest. Remember, he’s only a sophomore. Coaches can’t even directly contact him yet.

