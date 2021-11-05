Rodney Gallagher, a 2023 priority in-state target and no stranger to Happy Valley, tells Nittany Nation he will be back on campus next weekend for the Michigan matchup.

Coach Franklin and the Penn State staff have made it a priority to funnel Pennsylvania’s top talent their way and they have every intention of doing it again with Gallagher in 2023. This also isn’t a recruitment where just the position or area coach are taking the lead, as Gallagher says he talks with the whole staff and has a great relationship with them all.