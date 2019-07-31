News More News
One Big Ten school at the top for Rivals100 RB Jalen Berger

Jalen Berger (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Penn State’s Lasch Bash was one of the big recruiting events this past weekend and one of the top recruits in attendance, running back Jalen Berger, got a lot of attention from the commits and coaching staff. The Rivals100 prospect out of Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco detailed the visit and where he might visit next.

