It started in winter workouts. Then it carried over to spring ball, finishing with a pair of tackles in the Blue-White Game, and now the redshirt junior from Richmond, Va., is trying to lock down not just the starting spot left behind by Troy Apke, but also a leadership role within the 2018 squad.

“We’ve got two [safeties] leaving who played very significant roles on our team, and I kind of took that approach where obviously we’re going to have a lot of guys competing, but I’ve been here long enough,” said Taylor. “I’ve put in the work and I’ve done my time and I’m ready to make that move.”

It was from the opening day of spring practice that Taylor began working with the first-team defense. Signed as a cornerback but later switched to safety, most of Taylor's contributions beforehand, however, have come on special teams.

In his first year he made a couple important plays, including a solo tackle against Ohio State which pinned its offense on the 11-yard line in the 2016 win at Beaver Stadium. Taylor also recovered a blocked punt against Rutgers, which gave PSU’s offense the ball at the 10 and led to the Lions’ first touchdown of the game. He continued on that path as a sophomore, capturing co-special teams player of the week honors after the Pitt game in September and then controlling another loose ball against Rutgers in November, which came on the opening kickoff of the second half and is considered Taylor’s first career fumble recovery.

After putting in his dues on special teams, Taylor felt confident and ready to assume a bigger role in 2018. Safeties coach Tim Banks did, too.

Each snap he played on defense during the spring game came at the strong safety position, Taylor said, and “That’s what I’ve been doing all spring. I played one practice at free, but Banks always says it’s not where you’re playing, he just wants you to show up on film. He says he’s going to put the best guys on the field, so if I’m at strong and I’m playing better than someone who’s playing at free then he might flip-flop them. I might play free, but mostly all spring I’ve been at strong.”

The rationale behind which position he plays is rooted in his previous experience.

In the parlance of Penn State’s defense, the strong safety plays the “field.” That means he often starts deeper downfield pre-snap and is responsible for a larger range of coverage, compared to the free or “boundary” safety, who begins closer to the line of scrimmage.

Taylor has shown the physicality need to play near the box as well, but considering how he signed as a four-star cornerback, his ability to run with wide receivers gives the coaches faith that he can cover deep.

“I’ve mostly been at field safety, especially after I transitioned from corner,” Taylor said. “I guess they thought my coverage was a strong suit so they put me out on the field to see how I did there.”

His defensive coordinator has been pleased with what Taylor has shown thus far.

“Garrett has really worked at his craft,” said Brent Pry. “He's a guy who kind of hung in the wings behind some pretty good players and has worked and worked. He's gotten faster. I did not think he had a great scrimmage [in the BW game], but he had a really good spring. Solid tackler, he's where he's supposed to be in the defense. He defends the leverage that's required [and he’s] just a smart football player.

“He's a little bit of a field general out there. I think him and Nick Scott [a captain who is running with the first team at free safety] have developed a relationship where they work very well right now in that first group out there.”

Taylor knows, though, that the starting spot is still not guaranteed for him.

Therefore, he’s heading into the summer with the same approach that he had when winter workouts began, as well as at the start of spring practice. The goal in mind is to keep that spot on the first team throughout preseason camp and the upcoming season.

“Same mindset in the spring and it’s just going to roll over into the summer,” Taylor said. “Everyone here wants to be the guy, whether you’re running with the 1s or you’re running with the 3s. I think everyone feels that pressure. I think we all feed off that, which is really cool and is something the whole defense does. I think that environment for us is going to be good. It’s going to carry over into our workouts and then camp and into the season.”