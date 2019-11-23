COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Whenever they jog out onto the practice field, Penn State’s defense lines up across from a quarterback who is more than willing to run the ball, to escape the pocket, to extend the play. The Nittany Lion roster is filled with quarterbacks who fit that mold, from Sean Clifford all the way down to Michael Johnson Jr. Yet Saturday, all that experience and all those reps didn’t seem to matter, because Justin Fields turned a game that decided the Big Ten East into his own personal track meet, giving Penn State fits. Fields, once upon a time a Penn State verbal pledge, carried the ball 21 times for 68 yards — or, more accurately, 18 times for 96 yards when you adjust for the Nittany Lions’ three sacks, tormenting the team whose jersey he once planned to wear. “The quarterback running game, I think, was the big factor,” James Franklin said after Ohio State’s 28-17 win.



Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

It proved especially problematic for the Nittany Lions on third and fourth down. Ohio State converted on third down on seven of its 13 tries, and the Buckeyes were also 2-for-3 with their backs against the wall on fourth down. The inclination for a few members of the Penn State defense was to critique their own inability to execute on third down, especially when it came to stopping Fields. Four of Ohio State’s conversions on third and fourth down came via runs from Fields, designed or otherwise. The Nittany Lions knew he’d be difficult to handle, and Yetur Gross-Matos, who collected two sacks, acknowledged that Penn State might have solved some of their defensive woes just by tackling with better fundamentals. “He’s hard to bring down,” Gross-Matos said. “...We’ve got to be better tacklers.” On Ohio State’s first drive of the game, Fields used his legs to convert on third-and-5 and third-and-12, as the Buckeyes marched 91 yards for a tone-setting score. “Playing a good offense, you’ve got to expect that,” linebacker Cam Brown said. “You’ve got to make plays. The quarterback’s not going to be a statue.” Fields continued to flummox the Nittany Lions throughout the first half, including a 22-yard scamper on fourth down during the second quarter that set Ohio State up inside the Penn State 5-yard line. J.K. Dobbins — who Franklin felt Penn State managed to keep in check for much of the game — scored shortly thereafter to give the Buckeyes a 14-0 halftime lead.

