“Obviously being able to be full go is the main goal. I can’t I guess just jump right into that so I’m just continuing to do what they ask me to do from the training side of it. I’m just following all the steps from them, from my doctor back home. Just doing everything that they think is necessary.”

“I think it’s more limitation on their end right now,” he said, referring to the decision of physicians and coaches to limit his action this spring. “I feel really good. It’s more about just being careful at this point.

Speaking with the media after Penn State’s spring practice session on Wednesday, the graduate student quarterback hopes he won’t have to do much more of it, despite being limited throughout the spring.

Stevens underwent a procedure before the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky to correct what he called a “minor setback” he suffered during the season from a previous, unspecified injury.

The timing of the procedure was decided with a chance to compete for this season’s starting job in mind.

Stevens, whose career at Penn State hasn’t unfolded exactly the way he’d originally envisioned, said he’s eager to prove his durability.

“I guess I’ve kind of been bothered by the whole injury prone stigma,” he said. “Up until this point last year, I never missed a practice. In high school, never missed anything, played a lot. I wouldn’t say that durability was an issue, I guess [the injury] was just never really fixed the right way the first time. It was fixed right this time. I’m glad it was fixed right.”

Stevens said he’s been making 100-200 throws a day during spring practice, and Penn State coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions have added an increased emphasis on 7-on-7 drills that Stevens is cleared to participate in.

While Stevens is the most experienced candidate to replace three-year starting quarterback Trace McSorley thanks to a “Lion” package designed specifically for him, he’s not the only one vying for the job.

Sean Clifford, a sophomore who impressed with his ability to throw the deep ball in limited action last season, is also challenging for the spot, and rising redshirt freshman Will Levis has impressed Franklin in the reps granted to him by Stevens’ injury.

Clifford was scheduled to meet with the media Wednesday night but did not because of an illness, leaving Levis to handle even more reps for the practice session than normal.

Asked whether he felt Clifford was pushing him for the starting job, Stevens used the question as an opportunity to complement Clifford.

“I think every day, there’s competition at every position,” Stevens said. “So, if you’re not getting pushed, it’s a problem. I would say even when Trace was here, I was trying to push him. He’s done the same thing. Cliff’s done a great job. Obviously he’s increased his reps as well, and he’s on scholarship at Penn State for a reason. Talented football player. I’m happy with the progress that our room in general has made.”

Without a full green light in practice, Stevens has turned his focus toward leadership and making an effort to be more vocal.

And as he aims to be with all of his players, Franklin is dialed in on the little things Stevens has been doing.

“Obviously being an experienced player, he's so far along in the offense and defensive recognition and things like that, so that's really what he's needed to focus on, but his approach and his maturity has been really good,” Franklin said. “In meetings, taking notes and asking great questions, and on the field being locked in.”

Stevens will likely need to stay that way as the restrictions shrink moving forward.

He’s still spending plenty of his time watching. But for now, it doesn’t bother him too much.

“It is tough,” he said. “Obviously I want to be doing everything. But with the exception of the spring game, there’s no games in April.”