On the heels of breakout performance, Jahan Dotson pushes for more
There was plenty to be learned about Jahan Dotson last Saturday.
We learned he can fill up the highlight reel, evidenced by his back-to-back spectacular grabs late in the game.
We learned he can win matchups against elite corners, as he did while lined up against Ohio State's Shaun Wade, a preseason all-American.
We learned he can light up the stat sheet, as he tallied the most receiving yards in a single game (144) by a Penn State player since Chris Godwin's spectacular performance in the Rose Bowl of January 2017.
As for Dotson himself? Well, he learned he can be better.
"I've definitely learned a lot about myself," Dotson said Wednesday morning. "The biggest thing that I've learned is that I can get better. I can just keep growing every day. There's just little things that I can add to my daily routine or daily schedule that can better me, not only as a football player, but better me as a person in life.
"Those little things, you've just got to pay attention to the little things you're not doing and just better yourself in those. That's what I've been trying to do over these past two weeks, and it's been paying off."
Some of Dotson's preseason work in the margins was evident for a national television audience to enjoy, pulling down a pair of stunning one-handed grabs.
He's been working with a rice bucket, which he says helps strengthen his grip on the ball, along with other gadgets inside the Penn State weight room.
"I like to just catch little objects," he said. "That's one thing I really focused on this offseason, catching tennis balls and stuff like that because if can catch a little object, the football is way easier to you."
Those little objects have helped Dotson produce big numbers.
Dotson's 238 receiving yards place him third in the Big Ten, just five yards off of Purdue's David Bell, who leads the conference in that category.
But Dotson's efficiency over the first two weeks of the season might be more noteworthy than his totals.
He hauled in four of his five targets against Indiana, then converted eight of his 12 targets into receptions against Ohio State — and an elite cornerback in Wade.
He hasn't dropped a pass this season after letting four of the 45 passes thrown his way last year slip through his fingers. With the most difficult opposition he'll face this year out of the way, Dotson's reception rate — or the percentage of targets he's converted into receptions — sits at 70.6 percent.
Since 2013, only one Penn State wide receiver with more than 20 total targets has finished the season with a better reception percentage. DeAndre Thompkins did so in 2017, converting about 73 percent of his targets into catches.
Those who have watched Dotson work are far from surprised.
"He's a hard worker," defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "I thought he had success last season, but he continued to develop. He pinpointed the things he needed to work on in the offseason, and after practice you just see him drilling those regardless of if he has a good practice or not. So Jahan really puts in the work."
