There was plenty to be learned about Jahan Dotson last Saturday.

We learned he can fill up the highlight reel, evidenced by his back-to-back spectacular grabs late in the game.

We learned he can win matchups against elite corners, as he did while lined up against Ohio State's Shaun Wade, a preseason all-American.

We learned he can light up the stat sheet, as he tallied the most receiving yards in a single game (144) by a Penn State player since Chris Godwin's spectacular performance in the Rose Bowl of January 2017.

As for Dotson himself? Well, he learned he can be better.

"I've definitely learned a lot about myself," Dotson said Wednesday morning. "The biggest thing that I've learned is that I can get better. I can just keep growing every day. There's just little things that I can add to my daily routine or daily schedule that can better me, not only as a football player, but better me as a person in life.

"Those little things, you've just got to pay attention to the little things you're not doing and just better yourself in those. That's what I've been trying to do over these past two weeks, and it's been paying off."

