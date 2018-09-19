A junior from Smyrna, Ga., Gillikin’s actual punt average has been 43 yards through 30 career games and 125 total punts. That ranks No. 2 on the school’s career punt average charts. He argues that number could even be longer if not for the recent success of Penn State’s offense, improvement in overall field position and his developing knack for planting the nose of the football into ground once its punted. So there are other valuable metrics that measure the effectiveness of one of Franklin's most talented, important yet under-recognized players. Perhaps none more so than the testimonials of his teammates.

“Blake Gillikin should get a lot of credit,” says Allen. “The kid has a 4.0 [grade-point average] and never got an A-minus in his life. Punts the ball about 60 yards on average.

Gillikin stepped in as a true freshman in 2016 and averaged 42.8 yards each attempt and since then his average has gone well above 43. Where the more noticeable improvement has come is in his ability to pin opponents deep into their own territory. After putting just 36 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line as a freshman, he put half of them in there as a sophomore, despite punting on nine fewer occasions. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by both coaches and media.

Now so far through three games of 2018, Gillikin isn't far off from keeping pace. Five of his 12 punts have landed inside the 20. What's boosted those numbers, he said, is the shorter field that the offense has been leaving him, helping him sustain that success. He kicked a career long 69-yard punt as a freshman, but hasn't kicked one over 58 since, as he’s rarely asked to cover that amount of field anymore.

“The offense got a lot better last year and I think you saw that in how my punts looked,” said Gillikin. “I think 50 percent of them were inside 20, so just the field position from which I’ve punted has kinda changed. So it’s taught me to adapt and change my routine and work on the end-over-end kick and trying to pin people deep more.”

Per his teammates, Gillikin refines his technique every chance he gets.

“He’s always working,” said Scott. “He’s always trying to perfect his craft. He’s always outside kicking.”

Where he’s also improved is in his leadership ability and this off-season he was voted special teams captain.

“He's extremely vocal in the locker room, which is how he sort of stepped into that leadership role,” added Scott. “It's really nice to see him grow the way he has. He came in sort of on the quieter side but as he [made] more and more of an impact on special teams, he’s been an outlet and voice of encouragement as well as laying the hammer for the younger guys in executing what we want done on special teams.”

It starts with his on-field efforts. It’s continued into the locker room, but it’s all reinforced by his academic pursuits. A Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2017, he does in fact carry a 4.0 GPA, through Schreyer Honors College at that. At last year’s team banquet he won an award for the highest academic average on the team.

Collectively it’s what lifted him to captain status as just a junior. In his third year as starter, he’s the elder statesmen of the special teams units. There have been multiple new additions to the meeting room this season. Here’s what Gillikin had to say this week about his new teammates and coach.





On special teams coordinator Phil Galiano…

“Coach Galiano is very inquisitive. I think he’s very intelligent. A little bit different demeanor than we had with Coach Huff. Coach Huff was really high-energy and kinda in your face. Galiano has kinda taken a little bit of that and used it in team meetings and stuff like that but especially interacting with the specialists, I think he kinda has more of an understanding of what we need to do and what makes us successful in our process. I think that’s really helped us with field goals and kickoffs you’ve seen this year. Our specialists have been great. He’s brought a lot of creativity to our returns. A lot of different installs every week, so just being able to mix things up is going to make our team really successful.”





On place kicker Jake Pinegar…

“I’m really proud of how he handled [the PAT vs. Appalachian State that sent it into OT] first off all. I think he’s done a great job of since he’s been here in handling those kind of situations in both in practice and games. On the sideline we just try to keep it light with him, kinda joking how this is exactly how his first college game would go, c=come down to a game-tying extra point or a field goal potentially in overtime. Just try to keep it light on the sideline, not try to be too serious because when you start to think about things too much, that’s when you get yourself in trouble. He’s really showed some composure there. Obviously he put it right down the middle. He’s done that with every single extra point he’s taken. Obviously besides the [45-yard] field goal in the muddy rainy whatever you want to call it in Pittsburgh, he’s been great.”





On kickoff specialist Rafael Checa…

“He has a huge leg, one of the biggest kickoff legs I’ve ever seen. It’s on display every Saturday. He’ll hit it 8, 9 [yards] deep out of the end zone. For him it’s just a consistency factor. [By improving] every game he’ll be one of the best kickoff guys in the country for the next four years, so really impressed with what I’ve seen from him and how he’s handled the first three games and really looking forward to seeing those guys grow throughout the season as their freshman year continues.”