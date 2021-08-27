Penn State OL coach Phil Trautwein says depth showing up this preseason

More often than not, Penn State head coach James Franklin has used the word “culture” when talking about Phil Trautwein. The two-time national champion tackle, now the Nittany Lions’ offensive line coach in his second season in the program, has created a new one for the group in his tenure. Lauded by Franklin at every turn, the respect garnered by a playing career, and, in the time since, his success sending proteges to the NFL, Trautwein’s approach has resonated internally. This week, Trautwein was happy to acknowledge it himself. Joining host Mitch Gerber for an in-house podcast on Monday, with Penn State’s training camp nearing its conclusion and the start of the 2021 campaign close by, Trautwein said he’s seen the group’s evolution firsthand this month.

Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein enters his second season in the program. (Ryan Snyder/BWI)

“(I’ve seen) the way we're starting to mesh together. Their effort, their ability to come out every day and work hard, grind, and I think they're starting to understand the details and fundamentals are true to how great we can be,” Trautwein said. “Because, the talent, we have it, but it's going to be the no talent things. They're believing in it and it's great to see. The questions they ask me, the meetings that we have are just awesome. “They take coaching. They want to be better. They want to be great. And so having that room and having that culture in the room, it's awesome because it wasn't always that way. I had been in rooms that it wasn't that way and every day it's miserable or guys don't pay attention, they don't take notes. But here, the culture, they're buying in.” As a result, Trautwein has an opportunity that didn’t exist during the 2020 season along the offensive line. Hamstrung by the onset of the pandemic and its impact on in-person instruction, Trautwein initially found himself short on options upon the arrival of the amended 2020 Big Ten schedule. In veteran starters Rasheed Walker, Michal Menet, Will Fries, and Mike Miranda, the offensive line saw the overwhelming bulk of its game reps kept within the group.

Walker and Menet topped out at 726 reps apiece, out of 735 for the season offensively, while Fries notched 722 himself and Miranda finished with 651. After Caedan Wallace’s 415, earning a starting role three games into the campaign, Penn State’s next offensive line options saw minimal opportunities in Juice Scruggs (167 returning from injury), Des Holmes (71 in four games), Anthony Whigan (21 in one game), Bryce Effner (nine in one game), and Sal Wormley (four in one game). His confidence in the group bolstered by its performance and consistency this preseason, Trautwein suggested strongly that Nittany Lion fans could and will see its improved depth represented next weekend in Madison, Wis. “How many guys can I play in Wisconsin? How many guys? Because I want to play as many guys that I feel already, not only just for the guys that I feel like are ready but also for the development of the offensive line,” Trautwein said when asked his biggest remaining question before the start of the season. “I don't want to just play five guys this year. I want to try to play 10, 11, 12, because that then next year - I don't want to look ahead - but then I have a foundation so that some guys aren’t playing the first time next year. So being able to do that and having guys that I feel are ready, is probably the big question, and more and more guys are possible.” Determined to produce an on-field performance reflective of the effort exerted this offseason, it’s a trajectory Trautwein is eager to see in action.