BlueWhiteIllustrated - On offensive line, Nittany Lions undeterred by transition's growing pains

“That was our way of trying to get the technique going when they were gone for six months. I tried to do it in many different ways and tried to be as creative as possible, but it was definitely a learning process for all of us.”

“All I had with them was five winter workouts where I kind of showed them the basics. And then from there, I filmed from it, and I just tried to critique it off of that the best way I could,” Trautwein said. “I tried to just show them clips of guys doing it right from the NFL, to me showing them some videos of me doing it, just trying to get them to see it so that they could do it when they're at home.

The Nittany Lions’ new offensive line coach, hired by James Franklin and introduced Jan. 3, was asked to recall his virtual teaching techniques amidst a national quarantine that sent Penn State players home from mid-March until late-June. Brought into the program specifically to fundamentally restructure the playing techniques for the offensive line from snap to whistle, the notion of using video conferencing to install and develop was admittedly less than ideal.

Four games into Penn State’s 2020 football season, that learning process has played out in real-time for players, coaches, and fans to all see. Maybe most detrimentally to the Nittany Lions, it has also been a readily apparent evolution seen by Penn State’s opponents.

Beginning with a shaky performance against Indiana that saw six tackles for loss and a sack allowed, and Penn State’s running backs limited to 104 yards on 35 carries (despite finishing the game with 250 yards and two scores on 52 carries for the team), the Nittany Lions’ job got no easier against No. 3-ranked Ohio State the next week. Finishing with just 44 yards on the ground on 27 carries, while allowing five sacks among seven TFL, the lack of push from the Lions’ offensive line became an immediate post-game talking point.

It has remained one in the time since.

Saying "the would have been the year to have no coaching turnover" this week, head coach James Franklin acknowledged that particularly along the offensive line, the techniques and fundamentals are more important than most other positions. "You want to get as much time with those guys as you possibly can," Franklin said, insisting he didn't want his answer to come across as an excuse. "At the end of the day, it is what it is and we got to make the most of it. But yeah, there's no doubt you would have liked to have Trautwein to get his hands on those guys all spring and then in a traditional training camp. It would have been very valuable."

Instead, left with no option but to furiously work to improve within a sped-up timeline, the Nittany Lions have gradually become more comfortable and confident in their operations along the line. Forced into experimentation along the line against Maryland in week three, the result at Nebraska ultimately included veteran Will Fries moving from right tackle to guard while introducing Caedan Wallace to the starting lineup at right tackle, done without Des Holmes available due to an unspecified medical issue.

What had been a rushing performance of just 94 yards on 36 carries with seven sacks allowed in a losing effort against the Terrapins appeared to turn the corner last week at Nebraska. Finishing with 245 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on 52 carries, while only allowing two sacks for the game, Trautwein said he saw the gradual improvements within the unit starting to come to fruition.

“My fundamentals and techniques take time, and being able to do it in live situations, that's the part of growing as an offensive lineman,” Trautwein said, reflecting on his personal experiences as a player. “Understanding that and just going through that grind, that's where we're at right now as an offensive line, just continue to keep getting better, continue to work on our fundamentals and our details. And, at the end of the day, it will all come through. That's what these guys truly believe in.

“You could see it this week, how we came out and how we're practicing and how we came out in that second half in Nebraska. We're gonna build off of that and we're gonna keep growing off of that.”

Acknowledging that the unit wasn’t “as prepared as I feel like we are now as an offensive line just because we’ve had time to keep going through those techniques and keep growing with them,” senior center Michal Menet added this week that the performance at Nebraska was indeed a sign of the group’s progress.

“We definitely took a step forward,” Menet said. “It all just comes down to execution at the end of the day. Coach Ciarrocca does a great job of putting us in the best position to succeed, so it just really comes down to the execution and the fine details of the play and that's something we talk about a lot. When we were able to execute those fine details at a high level is when we were doing well on offense, so we just need to do that for four quarters in a game.”

Channeling that energy against an Iowa defense that has lived up to its ongoing reputation as one of the nation’s most stout groups up front, the Nittany Lions aren’t overthinking the challenges that have brought them to this point. Rather, approaching the performances as a trajectory that continues to trend in a positive direction, Trautwein is optimistic about what’s still to come.

“I just look at it if we're getting better every day. And I truly think we are and I think the guys feel that way,” Trautwein said. “We're just building great habits and just growing from what we need to learn from, and I think guys are buying into that.

“Being great takes time. It doesn't just happen overnight. We're just going to keep on working on our fundamentals, our details, and our mentality.”