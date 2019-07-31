“I think you guys have heard me say before, whether it's defense or offense, it starts upfront, and we got to be more dominant and more consistent on both of our fronts and specifically on the offensive line. So that's a question mark.”

“I think on the offensive line, I still think we're going to be dependent on some young, inexperienced players,” said Franklin. “And we just need to take the next step there as a program.

Meeting with reporters at this month’s Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, Franklin needed little time to point to the trenches when asked about areas of questions or concerns he has for his team-leading into the 2019 season.

Nearly every year of James Franklin ’s six-year tenure at Penn State, he’s pointed to his offensive line as a bellwether for his team’s fortunes.

The Nittany Lions will not be completely without experience along the offensive line this season, though.



Pointing to Michal Menet and Will Fries as leaders up front, Franklin touched on two of Penn State’s three returning offensive linemen with at least a season of starting experience. Leading the way, fifth-year senior Steven Gonzalez returns after 29 games started to this point in his career, while Fries brings 20 starts in two seasons of actions, and Menet has 12 games started as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

Progress made through the spring, specifically in the absences of Ryan Bates and Connor McGovern following their decisions to pursue NFL careers after the season, will still have to manifest itself on the field in the fall.

“I’m excited about them this summer, what they did in the spring,” said Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne. “I think that, for the most part, this summer is going to be critical to them. Getting around each other, making sure that they are always on the same page, working with the same people.

“When the offensive line works together as a fist and not five individual fingers, they're much more powerful that way. We've gotta continue to make sure that they're doing that and I feel like that really came along throughout the end of spring and there were times even against our very best opponents last year where our offensive line was doing some dominant things. So we just need to continue to get that in longer stretches out of everybody, but especially out of them.”

At least two new starters will need to make significant contributions for that progress to come to fruition.

At left tackle, redshirt freshman Rasheed Walker is in line to battle junior college transfer Anthony Whigan, while C.J. Thorpe’s return to the offensive line will be met by strong competition from Mike Miranda this preseason. Rather than giving the edge to Walker and Thorpe, each of whom finished the spring working with the ones at their respective positions, offensive line coach Matt Limegrover insisted this summer that competition is coming this preseason.

“Rasheed did some good things and sometimes, lining up with the ones, there are assumptions made,” said Limegrover last month. “But some of those other guys… Anthony Whigan as a junior college guy, he spent most of the spring just trying to get caught up with the terminology and understanding the offense, and he was like a different guy at the end of the spring than he was at the beginning. So I'm looking for that development.

“He’s a guy that we didn't necessarily bring in to just sit back as a junior college guy, so he's going to be pushing for it. Des Holmes is a veteran in the group and has been around. Guys know nobody should feel comfortable because definitely at this level, it's got to be a production-oriented process. So you know, Rasheed comes out and doesn't play well, someone plays better, we're going to put the best five out there against Idaho in August.”

Similarly, the concept also applies to Thorpe and Miranda as preseason camp gets underway next month.

“We're going to have the heck of a heck of a battle at right guard in fall camp between C.J. Thorpe and Mike Miranda,” said Limegrover. “Those were both guys that I'm very high on, so I think there's going to be a battle, and whoever kind of ends up winning that, maybe they split time, maybe one guy definitely takes the lead. I think that's going to be an area that I'm excited to see that development and that growth, and I think they're both guys that can help us win a lot of ballgames.”

Determined to see the offensive line make demonstrable improvements this season, it’s a step Franklin is counting on.

Said Franklin, “That's an area that we got tremendous confidence in… but we need to take the next step.”