On and off the ice, PSU hockey fights for familiarly where little exists
From the outside looking in on the dynamic of Penn State men’s hockey’s preseason preparations for the 2020-21 season, things couldn’t seem any more different.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Nittany Lions into using three different locker rooms to provide space for social distancing. They hold all their meetings over zoom. The only time a 7-man freshman class has spent interacting with the rest of their teammates has come in the short time they’re allowed to spend on the ice as a group.
Each college hockey team across the country is dealing with those types of limitations.
Somewhat unique to Penn State, though, is a massive outgoing of key players, which has brought with it a shift in perception.
A year after the Nittany Lions won their first regular season Big Ten title, the Big Ten coaches picked them to finish last, following the departure of many of the players who have helped carry the program for years, like Cole Hults, Liam Folkes, Evan Barratt, Peyton Jones, Nate Sucese and Brandon Biro.
Clearly, Guy Gadowsky’s coaching peers have new expectations for his Penn State team. But, speaking to the media via Zoom last week, Gadowsky insisted — his own expectations haven’t changed.
“They’re the same,” he said. “Obviously, it’s reflected in the polls that everybody knows that we’ve lost a lot of great players and a lot of great leadership. But I think that when they do vacate, someone fills that in and there’s going to be guys that we feel great about that are now going to be given more opportunity than they have in the past.
“Because of that, the objectives stay the same. As far as our identity or how we play, we’re not changing.”
For Gadowsky and the Nittany Lions, in a year that most think will look different in just about every way imaginable, the mission is to resist change on the ice and find familiarity in safe ways off of it.
And it will be challenging.
Playing a sport that has only a niche following at many schools across the country, the Nittany Lions regularly pack Pegula Ice Arena and can count on one of the most raucous home ice advantages in college hockey.
That is gone.
So is Jones, who owns almost all of Penn State’s goalkeeping records after spending four years as the starter between the pipes.
Sucese, the program’s all-time leading scorer, is gone. Barratt, Penn State’s highest ever draft pick, left after his junior season to join the Chicago Blackhawks.
There will have to be new standard bearers, new point producers, new leaders. And they’ll have to come from a group that has had very little time to blend together all of its new parts.
Gadowsky knows he is jamming what would be considered a difficult transition during a normal offseason into a window that is a fraction of the size.
And so his goal is to keep things simple. There will be no large-scale disruption of the system, he said. Only slight tweaks to what his veterans already know, and his newcomers need to learn.
Gadowsky can find a familiar face to lean on Alex Limoges, the only player left from the Limoges-Barratt-Folkes line that set the Big Ten on fire for two seasons.
Limoges likely had pro suitors over the offseason, but he chose to stay. He’ll wear the ‘C’ on his chest this year, and he knows part of that job will be carving out familiarity for his teammates in a year where little exists.
“That’s something that’s been a battle,” Limoges said. “Just getting together with different guys, going out to breakfast with them. Just trying to catch up. Now on the ice, and now that we have a season, things start to feel normal again, at least at the rink.”
