From the outside looking in on the dynamic of Penn State men’s hockey’s preseason preparations for the 2020-21 season, things couldn’t seem any more different.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Nittany Lions into using three different locker rooms to provide space for social distancing. They hold all their meetings over zoom. The only time a 7-man freshman class has spent interacting with the rest of their teammates has come in the short time they’re allowed to spend on the ice as a group.

Each college hockey team across the country is dealing with those types of limitations.

Somewhat unique to Penn State, though, is a massive outgoing of key players, which has brought with it a shift in perception.

A year after the Nittany Lions won their first regular season Big Ten title, the Big Ten coaches picked them to finish last, following the departure of many of the players who have helped carry the program for years, like Cole Hults, Liam Folkes, Evan Barratt, Peyton Jones, Nate Sucese and Brandon Biro.

Clearly, Guy Gadowsky’s coaching peers have new expectations for his Penn State team. But, speaking to the media via Zoom last week, Gadowsky insisted — his own expectations haven’t changed.

“They’re the same,” he said. “Obviously, it’s reflected in the polls that everybody knows that we’ve lost a lot of great players and a lot of great leadership. But I think that when they do vacate, someone fills that in and there’s going to be guys that we feel great about that are now going to be given more opportunity than they have in the past.

“Because of that, the objectives stay the same. As far as our identity or how we play, we’re not changing.”