BlueWhiteIllustrated - On and off field, accountability takes precedence for Penn State's defense

“We're playing more confident, we're playing more aggressively, and I think we have tackled better. I think that's confidence and playing fast. And we have been more gap accountable. Guys are doing their job and being prepared to make the play when it shows up within their responsibility,” Franklin said. “Earlier in the year, there were times where guys were pressing to try to make the play and they were creating some challenges for us and creating some opportunities for our opponents to take advantage of.”

With just two games remaining in the 2020 schedule, Penn State had turned around its 0-5 start to record back-to-back wins at Michigan and Rutgers by producing its two best defensive efforts of the season. Limiting the Wolverines to 17 points and the Scarlet Knights to seven, the Nittany Lions slashed their 36 points per game allowed scoring average to 12, and did so with relative simplicity.

That word, accountability, hasn’t diminished in its importance in the time since.

Off the field and on, at practice, and in the film room, the premise has remained a frequent talking point for the Nittany Lions this offseason as they look to build on the four-game winning streak that capped what otherwise had been a disaster of a 2020 campaign. But particularly on the defensive side of the ball, beyond the overarching theory the program carries to owe one another maximum effort and commitment, the Xs and Os of the matter are just as important.

Working to build trust that the scheme will deliver 11 individual players to the right places at the right times to provide opportunities to make the plays necessary to the unit’s success, coordinator Brent Pry set the word as his group’s primary focal point from now until preseason camp in August.

“We got to continue to build our identity as a defense. Part of that right now is accountability. We weren't very accountable last fall. Guys too often not playing in the framework of the defense,” Pry told reporters Saturday afternoon following the Nittany Lions’ partially opened spring scrimmage. “That's on me and that's on the guys, we're all taking ownership, and we're committed to being more accountable with everything right now.”

Crushed by the pressure of wanting to do well, then seeing it come apart week-by-week to dismantle all preseason expectations along the way, Pry described at length last year how that set of circumstances came to be within the defense. Not for a lack of trying, he explained, but the desire to perform drew individuals away from the responsibilities that, in many cases, could have led to more predictable, desirable outcomes.

“Things aren't going well. You want to make a play. You feel like you can,” Pry said in December. “We've always been a group, we talk about guys playing to their instincts, and I want them to do that. But you've got to play in the framework. You've got to do what we asked you to do, what the defense calls for, for the first three, four steps. And then I'm good with instincts taking over and patching out of the gap, or changing the approach, or redirecting.

“But we were making our mind up ahead of time. So much of defense is reading your keys at every position. And when you're trying to see other things and not reading your keys, your keys will take you to your work, and then the plays will come. And for a lot of guys, they wanted to see where or how they could make a play rather than let their key put them in the right spot.”

Continuing, Pry took ownership of the lack of 100 percent buy-in critical at every position for the scheme to work.

“It's not somebody trying to merit stats or anything like that. It's a little bit of mistrust in maybe the guy next to you, or maybe the scheme or, I just need to make more plays. I had several conversations and guys felt a lot of pressure to make more plays, and you don't do that by jumping out of your gap or changing your technique,” Pry said, noting that the coming spring practices and preseason camp would provide opportunities for corrections. “I did a poor job. I should have scaled things back earlier. Without having spring and having an insufficient camp, I should have scaled things back. We were trying to do too much, which compounded the issue. And there's no doubt in my mind when we scaled things back, we started to see improvement, coupled with the guys' approach and getting back to basics.”

Listening to Penn State’s players talk this spring in media availabilities, the message has appeared to resonate in their approaches.

From offensive lineman Rasheed Walker describing having Juice Scruggs as an “accountability partner,” to cornerback Keaton Ellis naming Jaquan Brisker as one of the defense’s leaders holding others throughout the unit accountable, the foundation has been directed toward reliability that didn’t always exist last season. With it, the Nittany Lions will have the opportunity in the coming weeks and months to take advantage of the variety of areas that were lacking at times last season, be it through physical or mental improvements, to which Pry is optimistic dividends will be generated all this offseason.

“We have the best strength and conditioning program in the country. What those guys do in the summertime as far as speed enhancement, explosiveness, and putting the right kind of strength on, that needs to happen,” he said. “You got some guys that need to gain some pounds, we got some guys that need to get stronger, and we got a couple of guys that we hope get a little bit quicker. So I think that's the type of thing we'll be looking for. In the summertime, we get a lot of skeleton work. Those guys go out there on their own, do a bunch of stuff, and they know what coverages we'll need to work on, and the challenges and weaknesses to some of them, and make sure that we spend some time in those areas.

“Not just on the field, that's details off the field, in the classroom, and doing the things that are asked us. So I think we've made some big strides there, but all summer long, that's going to be a point of emphasis.”