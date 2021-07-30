Olympics: PSU alumna Alyssa Naeher saves US women's soccer against Dutch
Thanks to the efforts of a former Penn State Nittany Lion, the United States women's soccer team is moving on at the Tokyo Olympics.
Alyssa Naeher, the United States goalkeeper, put forth a heroic showing to help the United States beat the Netherlands, 4-2, in a penalty shootout, and advance to take on Canada in the semi-finals on Monday.
The first example of Naeher's heroics came in the 81st minute.
With the score tied 2-2 and extra-time looming, the Dutch were awarded a penalty — which typically end up in the back of the net around 70 percent of the time in the modern game.
But Naeher came up huge, diving to her right and saving a low strike before pouncing on the rebound to keep her team's Olympic dream alive.
The Dutch blitzed the United States net throughout the match, firing 21 shots Naeher's way — seven of which were on target.
But the former Penn State keeper stood tall between the posts, and the game eventually reached penalty kicks after neither team found the winner in the extra 30 minutes.
There, Naeher came up huge again.
Vivianne Miedema took the first penalty for the Dutch, and fired a shot to Naeher's right that she stopped to put the United States in a good spot right from the start.
The Americans scored their first three penalties, while the Dutch rebounded to score their next two to keep themselves close.
But Naeher extinguished any hope the Netherlands had reclaimed. This time Aniek Nouwen put her shot down the middle of the net, hoping to catch Naeher leaning to one side. But the American keeper stopped it with ease, and Megan Rapinoe scored her next penalty to send the United States through.
Naeher played for the Nittany Lions from 2006-09, and was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the year in 2009. She was an All-American in 2007 and 2008 as well.
She is not the only Penn Stater in the United States camp — head women's soccer coach Erica Dambach is also with Team USA, serving as an assistant coach.
"Alyssa Naeher obviously had a wonderful career at Penn State," Dambach said. "I had an opportunity to spend three years with her in State College and since then we've continued on that relationship. As it's gone on, I've really grown close with her and her family and enjoyed the opportunity to really get to know her and watch her grow and develop and become the best goalkeeper in the world."
*******
• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated
• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98, @GregPickel, @ThomasFrankCarr
• Follow us on Instagram
• Like us on Facebook