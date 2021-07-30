Olympics: PSU alumna Alyssa Naeher saves US women's soccer against Dutch

Thanks to the efforts of a former Penn State Nittany Lion, the United States women's soccer team is moving on at the Tokyo Olympics. Alyssa Naeher, the United States goalkeeper, put forth a heroic showing to help the United States beat the Netherlands, 4-2, in a penalty shootout, and advance to take on Canada in the semi-finals on Monday. RELATED: Penn State seniors who could return in 2022

Former Penn State women's soccer goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher played a crucial role in helping the US advance to the Olympic semifinals (AP Images)

The first example of Naeher's heroics came in the 81st minute. With the score tied 2-2 and extra-time looming, the Dutch were awarded a penalty — which typically end up in the back of the net around 70 percent of the time in the modern game. But Naeher came up huge, diving to her right and saving a low strike before pouncing on the rebound to keep her team's Olympic dream alive.

The Dutch blitzed the United States net throughout the match, firing 21 shots Naeher's way — seven of which were on target. But the former Penn State keeper stood tall between the posts, and the game eventually reached penalty kicks after neither team found the winner in the extra 30 minutes. There, Naeher came up huge again. Vivianne Miedema took the first penalty for the Dutch, and fired a shot to Naeher's right that she stopped to put the United States in a good spot right from the start.



