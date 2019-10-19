Harrisburg offensive lineman Nate Bruce became the second member of Penn State football's class of 2021 Saturday, Rivals has confirmed.

Bruce, rated as a 3-star recruit, is No. 13 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

At 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, Bruce took nine visits to Penn State, first stepping on campus in September 2018.

He committed to the Nittany Lions over Texas A&M, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Rutgers and others.

Bruce joins Nick Elksnis, a Florida tight end, in Penn State's 2021 class.

"I loved the tour of the campus and the facilities they have are great," Bruce said after the Lasch Bash in July. "But it's also just a great program."