Penn State added New York offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore to its Class of 2020 Friday morning.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Traore earned an offer from James Franklin and Matt Limegrover following a workout on July 26. The Frederick Douglass prospect also attended the Lasch Bash the following day. That's when it became clear that the Lions were the team to beat.

Over the past year, the Bronx resident earned more than a dozen scholarship offers. Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Rutgers, Tennessee and West Virginia were a few of the more notable programs. Penn State always had interest, but it wasn't until he improved academically that Franklin and his staff felt comfortable extending an offer.

"Traore has some bad weight on his frame, but plenty of room to add lean muscle," said Rival analyst Adam Friedman. "He has a great feel for pass blocking and has heavy hands. I expect he'll work on his balance and running his feet on contact before seeing consistent playing time at PSU.

"When we saw Traore at the Rivals Camp in New Jersey, we immediately noticed his size and aggressiveness. During one-on-ones, he did a good job staying patient and made sure defensive linemen had a hard time making their way into the backfield."

With Traore now on board, Penn State is up to 25 commitments in this year's class. He's the sixth and likely final offensive linemen, joining Golden Achumba, RJ Adams, Nick Dawkins, Olu Fashanu. The Class of 2020 is currently ranked 10th overall in the Rivals Team Rankings. Penn State has the third-ranked class in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (No.4) and Michigan (No.7), respectively.