After showing strong interest in Penn State from the very beginning of his recruitment, offensive lineman Golden Achumba has committed to the Nittany Lions. The Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha standout follows a number of former DeMatha players to Penn State.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"It is the school that is right for me," Achumba said. "The fit is great. Even when I visited other schools, I saw that they don't have what Penn State has. It is a side benefit of going to Penn State but all the guys from DeMatha that have gone to Penn State wasn't a main factor in my commitment.

"Coach Tyler Bowen recruited me very well," he said. "He says we're family now and that I'm setting myself up for the next 40 or 50 years.

"I am going to try recruit some of my teammates like MarShawn Lloyd and Coziah Izzard," said Achumba. "I also want other DMV guys like Anton Harrison from Archbishop Carroll, Aaryn Parks from National Christian Academy, and Olu Fashanu from Gonzaga."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Achumba fills a need for interior linemen at Penn State. He is very athletic for a player that's well over 300-pounds and his motor is going non-stop. Technically he is still a bit raw but he has made a ton of progress over the last three years and he should be a key piece of Penn State's future offensive line if he continues on this trajectory. Achumba gets a great push as a run blocker and knows how to find key blocks at the second level but pass blocking is where he will see the most improvement at the next level.