OL Aliou Bah could have surprise visit ahead
SUWANEE, Ga. - Aliou Bah has some important official visits set for this summer but there could be some surprises as well.The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive tackle said this past weekend he...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news