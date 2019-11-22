Our two best promotions are back just in time for the holidays!

It may seem hard to believe given everything that’s transpired to this point in the 2019 college football season, but it’s true: This was not supposed to be Ohio State’s year.

This was supposed to be the year in which the perennial Big Ten championship contenders were vulnerable. They had a new coach and a new starting quarterback, neither of whom had much experience in their respective positions of authority. And the Buckeyes were set to face the usual array of Big Ten East Division bullies, as well as West Division power Wisconsin, all of them eager to pounce on any sign of weakness. At Big Ten media days in July, Michigan was anointed the favorite to win the league title, a choice that was heartily endorsed by no less an authority than Jim Harbaugh. Said the Wolverines’ coach, “I think that’s where I would pick us.”

He thought wrong. The Buckeyes are still on top, and if anything, their grip on that perch has only hardened. Their new coach, Ryan Day, and new quarterback, Justin Fields, have stepped into their roles seamlessly, with Day still undefeated 13 games into his career and Fields having completed 69.1 percent of his passes while putting together a touchdown-interception ratio of 31-1.

Ohio State goes into this weekend’s meeting with Penn State sporting a 10-0 record and an average margin of victory of 41.7 points per game. None of those first 10 opponents gave the Buckeyes a 60-minute test, or anything close to it, really. Ohio State has yet to go into the fourth quarter of any game this season with less than a 17-point lead. When James Franklin said earlier this week that the Buckeyes possess “probably the most talented roster we’ve watched on tape – definitely this year, and maybe since we’ve been here,” it didn’t sound like the kind of boilerplate flattery that coaches offer every week. It sounded like a pretty accurate assessment.

So, will the Buckeyes’ game against Penn State this Saturday, or next week’s trip to Michigan, be any different than any of their earlier romps? That depends on whom you ask.

Running back J.K. Dobbins was asked after a 56-21 blowout of Rutgers last weekend about prepping for a bigger workload in the team’s last two games, the assumption behind the question being that both of those games will likely be competitive deep into the second half. Dobbins wasn’t having it. “Why do they have to be four-quarter games?” he replied.

Dobbins’ coach isn’t quite so brash. Earlier this week, Day said that he’s expecting the Buckeyes to receive their toughest test of the season when Penn State visits Columbus.

“This is a talent-equated game,” he said. “We all know we’ve been in some games [in which] we’ve had more talent than some of the other teams we’ve played. This is a team that talent-equates. So when that happens, it goes back to discipline, it goes back to fundamentals, it goes back to toughness, all of those things that come into play when your talent no longer matters. So we’ve got to do a good job putting a good game plan together and then prepare them to go. Then the team that’s more prepared will win the game.”

For most of their recent history, the Buckeyes have had more four- and five-star talent at their disposal than any of their conference rivals, including the league’s other historically successful programs. Those recruiting wins have translated into on-field victories. Since 2000, they’ve gone 16-3 against Michigan, 13-3 against Michigan State, 14-5 against Penn State and 12-4 against Wisconsin.