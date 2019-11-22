Ohio State Preview: The Untouchables
The road to the Big Ten championship goes through Columbus, and it's been a bumpy ride for Ohio State's foes this season.
It may seem hard to believe given everything that’s transpired to this point in the 2019 college football season, but it’s true: This was not supposed to be Ohio State’s year.
This was supposed to be the year in which the perennial Big Ten championship contenders were vulnerable. They had a new coach and a new starting quarterback, neither of whom had much experience in their respective positions of authority. And the Buckeyes were set to face the usual array of Big Ten East Division bullies, as well as West Division power Wisconsin, all of them eager to pounce on any sign of weakness. At Big Ten media days in July, Michigan was anointed the favorite to win the league title, a choice that was heartily endorsed by no less an authority than Jim Harbaugh. Said the Wolverines’ coach, “I think that’s where I would pick us.”
He thought wrong. The Buckeyes are still on top, and if anything, their grip on that perch has only hardened. Their new coach, Ryan Day, and new quarterback, Justin Fields, have stepped into their roles seamlessly, with Day still undefeated 13 games into his career and Fields having completed 69.1 percent of his passes while putting together a touchdown-interception ratio of 31-1.
Ohio State goes into this weekend’s meeting with Penn State sporting a 10-0 record and an average margin of victory of 41.7 points per game. None of those first 10 opponents gave the Buckeyes a 60-minute test, or anything close to it, really. Ohio State has yet to go into the fourth quarter of any game this season with less than a 17-point lead. When James Franklin said earlier this week that the Buckeyes possess “probably the most talented roster we’ve watched on tape – definitely this year, and maybe since we’ve been here,” it didn’t sound like the kind of boilerplate flattery that coaches offer every week. It sounded like a pretty accurate assessment.
So, will the Buckeyes’ game against Penn State this Saturday, or next week’s trip to Michigan, be any different than any of their earlier romps? That depends on whom you ask.
Running back J.K. Dobbins was asked after a 56-21 blowout of Rutgers last weekend about prepping for a bigger workload in the team’s last two games, the assumption behind the question being that both of those games will likely be competitive deep into the second half. Dobbins wasn’t having it. “Why do they have to be four-quarter games?” he replied.
Dobbins’ coach isn’t quite so brash. Earlier this week, Day said that he’s expecting the Buckeyes to receive their toughest test of the season when Penn State visits Columbus.
“This is a talent-equated game,” he said. “We all know we’ve been in some games [in which] we’ve had more talent than some of the other teams we’ve played. This is a team that talent-equates. So when that happens, it goes back to discipline, it goes back to fundamentals, it goes back to toughness, all of those things that come into play when your talent no longer matters. So we’ve got to do a good job putting a good game plan together and then prepare them to go. Then the team that’s more prepared will win the game.”
For most of their recent history, the Buckeyes have had more four- and five-star talent at their disposal than any of their conference rivals, including the league’s other historically successful programs. Those recruiting wins have translated into on-field victories. Since 2000, they’ve gone 16-3 against Michigan, 13-3 against Michigan State, 14-5 against Penn State and 12-4 against Wisconsin.
If there’s been a knock on Ohio State the past few years, it’s that the team’s preparation hasn’t always been equal to the talent on hand. Since the start of the 2016 season, the Buckeyes have lost only three games to Big Ten opponents, but all three of those opponents were unranked at the time. In 2016, Ohio State was stunned by Penn State, 24-21. The following year, Iowa pounded the Buckeyes, 55-24, at Kinnick Stadium. Last year, it was Purdue’s turn, as the Boilermakers throttled them, 49-20, in West Lafayette.
This season, however, there’ve been no such lapses, no games in which the Buckeyes allowed a lesser opponent to build a lead or even to just hang around and keep casual fans from switching the channel.
Ohio State’s biggest test of the year came when Wisconsin visited Ohio Stadium on Oct. 26. The Badgers scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor with just over 12 minutes to play in the third quarter, trimming the home team’s lead to three points, 10-7. But the Buckeyes didn’t flinch. On their next possession, Fields led them 75 yards in eight plays, finishing the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. They went on to score TDs on their next three drives and pulled away for a 38-7 victory.
“That was the one time I can look back on and say, yeah, we were [tested], we had adversity at that point and we responded,” Day said. “So I feel good about that. Now, whether we do or not [against Penn State]… that’s why you play the game to find out. But I do look back on that moment as a point where our backs were against the wall, and we did respond.”
Penn State has had a lot more drama than Ohio State this year, as five of its first 10 games were decided by a touchdown or less. The good news for PSU is that it won four of those five, the only loss coming two weeks ago when a late pass-interference penalty scuttled its comeback bid at Minnesota. All of those games hinged on specific plays: third-down conversions, fourth-down conversions, defensive stops, dropped passes, turnovers.
At Ohio State, Day has had to talk about those sorts of game-deciding plays in more theoretical terms. After the Rutgers game, for instance, he warned his team about a repeat of the fourth-quarter fumble by backup quarterback Gunnar Hoak that set up a late Scarlet Knights touchdown. The outcome had long since been decided, but a similar miscue this week might have much more serious consequences.
“You just have to make sure you understand how important every play is in a game like this,” Day said. “Maybe in some of those other games it’s like, well, if you didn’t get it that series we’ll get the ball back here pretty quick, we’ll be OK. That’s not the case in something like this. We mentioned it just coming off of the [Rutgers] game on Saturday. You turn the ball over like we did and they score a touchdown, that could be the difference in the game. … So we just have to be mature enough to understand how important every series, every play is and that it might just be one play that changes the game. I can’t really say that we’ve been in a game where that’s been the case this year. So understanding that as coaches, understanding that as players, is going to be huge.”
