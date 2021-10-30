Ohio State Preview: Rivalry resumes as Penn State looks to rebound

But Day, whose Buckeyes are up to fifth in the Associated Press poll after posting five consecutive victories, is not one to take anything for granted.

Penn State fans may be wondering: How can we book a ticket to Ryan Day’s world? After getting off to a 5-0 start, the Nittany Lions have hit a rough patch, with back-to-back losses to Iowa and Illinois, games in which the offense floundered following a second-quarter injury that fifth-year senior quarterback Sean Clifford sustained against the Hawkeyes. The Lions have slid to fourth place in the Big Ten East Division standings and go into this week’s visit to Ohio State as 18.5-point underdogs.

In Ryan Day’s world, it’s as if the past six quarters of Penn State football never happened. To the third-year Ohio State coach, the Nittany Lions are just as dangerous as they looked a month or so ago, back when they were in the top five and were garnering praise as perhaps the Big Ten’s best team.





“When you do that, you get yourself out of whack,” he said on Tuesday. “You start to think something is going to happen, and you can’t do that. You can’t make any assumptions. You can’t take anything for granted. That’s just the way this game is. The minute you start to do things like that, this game will catch you. You have to stay humble.”

With the resumption of the border rivalry between Penn State and Ohio State fast approaching, Day would be foolish to offer anything less than a glowing assessment of the Nittany Lions’ capabilities. But there’s more to his comments than just the usual flattery that all teams exchange ahead of a big game. Day is also looking at the series history. Since James Franklin took over Penn State’s program in 2014, four of the seven games between the two teams have been decided by a touchdown or less. Only one of the games – a 38-10 Ohio State win at the Horseshoe in 2015 – has been decided by more than two touchdowns. So regardless of what the oddsmakers think, Day is bracing for a close game.

“When you look at the games we’ve had with them in the past, they’re always a dogfight,” he said. “That’s just the way it’s been, and I know it’s going to be that way. They have a lot of pride. They have a very good program. Coach Franklin does a very good job, and I’ve got a lot of respect for the two coordinators, Brent Pry and obviously Mike Yurcich, who we know well [from his time on the Buckeyes’ staff].

“They’re one of the best programs in the country, and it’s hard to beat these type of teams. We know when Penn State comes into town, we’ve got to be on our game. This is going to be one of those games, it’s going to be physical back and forth. We’ve got to start fast and be ready to play for four quarters.”

Day said he’s been particularly impressed with Pry’s defense, which struggled to stop the Illinois ground game last week but gave up only 10 points before being dragged into an overtime session that lasted nine rounds. The Nittany Lions are giving up 14.7 points per game, sixth-best in the FBS. They’ve surrendered only nine touchdowns in seven games; only one team in the country – Georgia – has given up fewer.

“It’s a very good defense,” Day said. “Brent Pry is an excellent defensive coordinator, and has been for a long time. They have a very good scheme, very good players. I think when you look at their front, they’re very active. The linebackers are very good, and their back end is veteran now, they’ve played a lot of football. They’re one of the better defenses in the country, in my opinion.”

On Saturday night, Penn State’s defense will be tested like never before this season. The Buckeyes have topped 500 yards of total offense in their past six games and are leading the country with averages of 559.3 yards and 49.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense has rounded into form after giving up 505 yards in a 35-28 home loss to Oregon in Week 2. In its past four games – against Akron, Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana – the Buckeyes have surrendered an average of just 11.0 points per game.

At Indiana last week, Ohio State took control after a back-and-forth first quarter, holding the Hoosiers to 128 yards of total offense. It was the lowest yardage total by an Ohio State opponent since Maryland managed only 66 in 2017.

There were mitigating circumstances in that game, as Indiana was forced to play the final three quarters with its third- and fourth-string quarterbacks after Jack Tuttle was knocked out of the game with a foot injury. (Tuttle had been filling in for the injured Michael Penix Jr.) And none of the three opponents that preceded the Hoosiers could be described as offensive juggernauts. So it’s possible that the Buckeyes’ defensive turnaround is at least partly attributable to a soft spot in their schedule. As Day conceded on Tuesday, “There are bigger challenges coming.”

But like Ohio State, Penn State can’t afford to take anything for granted – not after managing only 227 yards against an Illinois defense that had been giving up a Big Ten-worst 427.9 yards per game.

Franklin said on Tuesday that Clifford is feeling better than he was last week when he was clearly still affected by the injury he sustained at Iowa. Whatever the quarterback’s status may be, the Buckeyes are preparing for a Penn State team that is just as formidable on both sides of the ball as it looked in its first five games.

“We try not to go into any game with any expectations other than to execute at a high level and take it one play at a time,” Day said. “Prepare the best we can during the week and go into the game and try to go from there.

“Listen, there are going to be road blocks along the way. There are going to be bumpy times as we head into this game. This is a very, very good defense. We have to sustain when things don’t go as well as they have the past couple of weeks.

“With that being said, every time we get on the field, we’re trying to score. That’s obviously what we’re trying to do. We’ve just got to stay humble on this thing but also continue to build confidence.”