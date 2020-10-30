So when junior cornerback Sevyn Banks scooped up an Adrian Martinez fumble and raced 55 yards for another score less than three-and-a-half minutes after Fields’ touchdown, coach Ryan Day and his team felt like they had just witnessed a game-changing moment. As Banks coasted into the end zone, they instinctively braced for a roar from the crowd. If this had been a normal game, part of a normal season, they would have heard it. “The place would have been going absolutely wild,” Day said. “Especially during that stretch. We had some momentum going there.”

Nebraska was just sort of hanging around early in the second half of last week’s season opener against Ohio State – not close enough to trigger an upset alert but not so far behind as to rule out a comeback. The Buckeyes had looked vulnerable in the first half against the visiting Cornhuskers and hadn’t quite put the game away, even after Justin Fields scored on a 17-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.

But this season? Silence. The cardboard cutouts that had been scattered around the Horseshoe didn’t make a sound, and the closest thing to a roar that the Buckeyes heard was the sound that they made themselves. A momentum shift had occurred, but as Day explained, “You didn’t feel it. It was like another day of practice.”

That empty feeling is going to continue for the duration of the 2020 season, and the Buckeyes will be on the other side of it this weekend when they visit Penn State. Ordinarily, the Nittany Lions would be getting set to greet them with a deafening full house on hand in Beaver Stadium. But that won’t be the case on Saturday, and the absence of fans is certainly going to disadvantage the hosts. Day’s predecessor, Urban Meyer, told BTN recently that Penn State’s home field advantage on White Out nights is worth 10 points. He called Beaver Stadium the toughest road environment he ever coached in.

The results of the teams’ past six matchups bear out that assessment. Since James Franklin took over Penn State’s program in 2014, its lone victory over the Buckeyes has been at Beaver Stadium, a 24-21 comeback win in 2016. In its three losses in Columbus, its average margin of defeat has been 13.3 points. In its two home losses to Ohio State, that margin shrinks to four points.

Day was Meyer’s offensive coordinator during the Buckeyes’ most recent trip to University Park in 2018. The Nittany Lions held Ohio State to two touchdowns for the first 53 minutes of that game and built a 26-14 lead. But their defense buckled late in the fourth quarter, as Ohio State scored two touchdowns in the final 6 minutes, 42 seconds to pull out a 27-26 victory.

Like Meyer, Day couldn’t help but be impressed with the atmosphere that Penn State conjured for that game. “That’s a really great environment,” he said. “It’s loud, it’s hard to communicate.”

But this year?

“It’ll be different. It was different here last week,” Day said. “That part is strange, but it’s the same for each team week in and week out. We’re all dealing with the same set of rules, so how do we handle it better than our opponent? That’s just kind of the focus. But it certainly will be different.”

Penn State could use some noise to disrupt an Ohio State offense that, despite its lukewarm start against Nebraska, still rolled up 498 yards and 52 points. Fields was impressive, hitting 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards and another score. Wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson both topped 100 receiving yards, though Olave was forced out of the game late in the third quarter after absorbing a blow to the head.

Whether Olave will be available this week was unclear as of Tuesday. But even if the Buckeyes have to test their depth at wideout, this will very likely be Penn State’s most difficult matchup of the abbreviated 2020 Big Ten football season, especially since the Nittany Lions will go into it without their top two running backs, Journey Brown and Noah Cain.

“It’s a challenge, there’s no doubt about it,” Franklin said. “We’ve got a lot of respect for their program, got a lot of respect for their history and what they’ve been able to do, and obviously they’ve got as talented a roster as [anyone] in the country.”

As for Ohio State, it’s expecting Penn State’s best shot. That’s partly because Day said the score of PSU’s opener against Indiana was not indicative of the kind of team Franklin has put together or even the kind of game the Nittany Lions played in their 36-35 overtime loss in Bloomington. But it’s also because Ohio State gets everybody’s best shot.

“They’re always going to be hungry when they play us,” Day said. “But certainly when you lose a game like that, everyone gets a little bit more hungry. We’ve got to do a great job this week. The issues are there, and we’ve got to get them addressed. That’s coaching. Got to get them addressed, got to get them fixed.

“The goal is to win the game, it can’t be anything else. Like I told the guys, the last few years here, it’s taken till the last play of the game to go win [against Penn State], and that’s got to be the expectation. One thing we’ve got to do is take better care of the football. When you look at the last couple of years, we had too many turnovers, too many fumbles. We’ve got to do a good job of that this year. That’s something that’s going to be hammered from Sunday night until we kick the ball off. It’s a big game, so we’ll see.”

