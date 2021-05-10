Penn State finds themselves in the mix with one of Ohio’s top prospects in the Class of 2022.

Four-star offensive lineman Aamil Wagner, from Huber Heights, Ohio, picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions last summer. Throughout the fall and now into 2021, he’s become comfortable with both Phil Trautwein and James Franklin, and is now locked in for an official visit at the end of next month, June 25-27.

"I talk to them consistently, especially Coach Trautwein. I talk to him probably every other day or every day, depending on the week,” Wagner said. “As far as Coach Franklin, we talk every two days or every three days. He stays in close contact with me. I think our relationship is building every week and I'm looking forward to seeing it continue to build. As official visits open up, I'm really excited to see them in person for the first time. It'll be great to shake their hands, talk face-to-face, so I'm just excited about the whole process with Penn State."

