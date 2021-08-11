Penn State hosted one of the nation’s top offensive line prospects back in June in Ohio native Joshua Padilla.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, Padilla projects as an interior prospect at the next level, likely as a guard or center. The Huber Heights native earned an offer from the Nittany Lions at the end of March, following a successful season on the wrestling mat.

“Wrestling has really helped me in football, I think,” Paddila said. “Knowing how to use leverage, use your hands to move guys. I took a lot away from wrestling.”

Wrestling as a heavyweight, Padilla won his district tournament this past spring and ultimately finished eighth in the OHSAA state wrestling tournament. He already had a handful of offers before his success on the mat, but his offer sheet for football really took off after that, with Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame joining Penn State in the days and weeks that followed.

