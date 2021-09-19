James Franklin, Penn State football players react to officiating blunder

"Sudden changes, we're always ready," Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said afterward. "Whenever we step on the field, we're ready as a defense. That's our mindset. Every time we step on the field we attack and strike."

But that is not the standard this program strives to set.

The Nittany Lions were forced to punt on what should have been third down due to an error made by the officiating crew after an intentional grounding penalty against Penn State. It was a mistake so egregious, it would have been more than understandable for the Nittany Lions to lose their rhythm — for the legs to wobble in this heavyweight bout between two storied college football programs in front of more than 109,000 fans.

In the second quarter of Saturday's victory over Auburn, Penn State was shorted by the referees. That is not an opinion, it is a statement of fact.

There was only a quiet understanding of what had to be done.

There was no rallying cry on the Penn State football sideline — no referendum, no statement to make.

On the drive in the immediate aftermath of the mistake — one that could have seen Auburn go up two scores with a touchdown — the expectation Penn State sets for these moments was met. The Nittany Lions forced a punt, and the Penn State offense went down the field and scored a touchdown.

But how could a mistake like that happen in the year 2021, on a game that was nationally televised and watched by millions? How could no one spot the blunder and correct it before it was too late?

James Franklin doesn't know.

"I talked to all of them," he said. "They all agreed on the call, and so did the replay [official]. They all agreed. I kept bringing them over and saying it's not accurate. I don't know what else I can tell you."

The SEC acknowledged the mistake in a statement released after the game.

"At 11:45 in the 2nd quarter, Penn State throws an incomplete pass that was judged to be Intentional Grounding," the statement reads. "The crew’s enforcement of the penalty erroneously set the down to 3rd; the correct down should have been 2nd. The replay booth was consulted to confirm the down prior to the punt. The replay booth had the down as 4th down as well.

"The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time."

It wasn't the only gripe Penn State had with the officials on the night, either.

There is a strong argument to be made that the play shouldn't have been called intentional grounding in the first place. There was also a highly questionable spot on a fourth down fake punt attempt, and a debatable personal foul called against Brandon Smith on the sideline against Bo Nix — all potentially game defining swings that went against the Nittany Lions.

Certainly, Penn State fans will have more they would like to add to this list, but the idea remains the same.

If these Nittany Lions were a group interested in feeling sorry for themselves, all the justification they needed was at their fingertips.

They didn't take it. The chip on their collective shoulder only grew — and their focus with it.

"That's one thing Coach Franklin does a good job of instilling in us," veteran wideout Jahan Dotson said. "It's a long game. One play is six seconds at a time. You've just got to go your hardest, no matter what the circumstances.

"We don't dwell on the past. We're just looking to make plays in the future."







