Official: Penn State Nittany Lions football adds transfer defensive back

Lytton, originally from Maryland, was a highly rated prospect out of high school by Rivals, earning four-star status and a place within the Rivals100 as the No. 73 overall recruit.

Penn State Nittany Lions football has officially announced the addition of Florida State transfer AJ Lytton .

Lytton left the Florida State program before the 2020 season for reasons that were never publicly disclosed. He started one game during his two-season stint in Tallahassee before his departure.

His addition could cap off a busy offseason in the transfer portal for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State added six players to its roster ahead of the 2021 season, and saw eight departures.

Lytton is set to enter what looks to be an intensely competitive Penn State cornerbacks room.

The Nittany Lions also added cornerback Johnny Dixon — a regular starter at South Carolina last season — to their cornerback group.

They'll join the likes of Tariq Castro-Fields, Joey Porter Jr, Kalen King and Keaton Ellis — among several others — who will all have their sights set on earning a significant chunk of the available playing time come the fall.

Lytton could make his debut when Penn State begins the 2021 season on the road against Wisconsin on September 4 in Madison.

That game will kick off at 12 p.m. and air on FOX.