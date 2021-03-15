Penn State has announced the hiring of Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry as its next head basketball coach.

Shrewsberry has spent much of his career working with two coaches: Matt Painter and Brad Stevens. He started out with Stevens at Butler in 2008, beginning as his coordinator of basketball operations his first year before becoming an assistant coach the final three. Shrewsberry's last season with Butler was 2011, the same year they made a run to the national championship game.

"I'm extremely humbled and excited to be the next head coach at Penn State University," Shrewsberry said in a prepared statement. "I want to thank Dr.[Eric] Barron, Sandy Barbour, Lynn Holleran and the rest of the search committee involved in this process. The values of this university and its commitment to excellence are the major reasons why this job was so appealing to me. I can't wait to arrive on campus to begin working with our tremendous student-athletes. My family and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the Nittany Lion family!"

In April 2011, he joined Painter's staff at Purdue where he spent two seasons before joining Stevens again, this time in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2017 and 2018. Under Shrewsberry's guidance, they ranked second and seventh in the NBA in 3-point percentage.

But in May 2019, he decided to go back to the college game, which is when he began his second-stint with Purdue.

“I’m a relationships guy,” Shrewsberry told The Athletic, when asked why he decided to leave the NBA after two seasons. “If you would ask anybody that’s run across me, I value relationships, continuing and maintaining and having those. That’s something you get in college.

“You recruit a guy from the time he’s 16 years old. You see them through college and then after college. Seeing the guys you’ve coached and seeing them come back and have their families and watch them grow from who they were in high school to men, it’s just a different deal than you get in the NBA.”

At Purdue, Shrewsberry helped land verbal commits from two-four star guards in the 2022 class, Fletcher Loyer and Jameel Brown — who are from the Philadelphia area.

Shrewsberry was Purdue's offensive coordinator the past two seasons. The Boilermakers had a top-50 offense in the country in 2019-20, despite losing three starters. This season, KenPom ranked them 23rd in adjusted offense.

"Micah was a name that immediately jumped to the top of our list with his experience in the Big Ten and the NBA," Barbour said. "He has had success at all levels and knows what it takes to develop a program into a consistent national contender. He has learned from and worked under some of the most respected coaches in the country in Brad Stevens and Matt Painter. Micah will be an exceptional leader for the young men in our basketball program and I can't wait for him to get to know our student-athletes. We know he will be a great addition to our Penn State family!"

Purdue went 18-9 this season, including a 13-6 Big Ten record. They earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, which is set to begin later this week. It's unclear if Shrewsberry plans to coach.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Follow us on Instagram

• Like us on Facebook