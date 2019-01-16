“It’s unfortunate that our defense wasn’t as good as it’s been all season long,” Pat Chambers said. “...The stats look fantastic, but unfortunately we couldn’t get stops when we needed to. We’ll go back to the drawing board.”

Penn State didn’t score in the game’s final 2:19, turning the ball over twice while missing a pair of crucial free throws and failing to cash in on a trio of 3-point opportunities in an 89-82 shootout loss to the Hawkeyes at the Bryce Jordan Center Wednesday.

After Penn State spent the better part of 40 minutes besting No. 23 Iowa at its own brand of basketball, the Nittany Lions’ usual vices surfaced late to ensure they left without a win.









The loss moved the Nittany Lions to 0-7 in Big Ten play, their worst start to the conference season since Chambers’ second season at the helm of the program.

This one looked a bit different than the others.

Penn State’s offense produced as well as it has all season. The Nittany Lions shot 46.9 percent from the field, getting easy buckets in transition and passing effectively in the interior for dunks.

Rasir Bolton, Myles Dread and Josh Reaves led the way. The trio combined for 46 points while shooting an efficient 50 percent.

Mike Watkins enforced his will in the paint as well, scoring on all five of his shot attempts. But a pair of missed free throws will likely be what he remembers most from this game.

Down 82-81 with 1:22 left in the game, Watkins elevated for an alley-oop but was fouled before he could convert. He missed the two shots that followed from the charity stripe.

Later, he and Stevens collided while pursuing a defensive rebound. The ball stayed with the Hawkeyes, and ended up in the hands of marksman Jordan Bohannon, who connected on a deep 3-pointer to put Iowa up 86-82 with about 30 seconds to go.

Despite playing at a higher pace than Penn State has become accustomed to this season, both Chambers and Reaves downplayed the idea that fatigue caused those error’s at the game’s most crucial juncture.

“We weren’t tired, it was just mental mistakes,” Reaves said.

The Nittany Lions were further hampered by an out-of-character showing from their best player.

Stevens shot 4-of-18 from the field, by far his worst showing of the season on offense.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery employed a zone defense for much of the second half, and said he expected Stevens to be more effective shooting jump shots from the elbow in that situation.

McCaffery said he felt like his Hawkeyes defended Stevens well, but the Nittany Lion star just missed some shots that he normally makes.

It’s easy to single out Stevens on a night when most of Penn State’s secondary contributors played great basketball, but Chambers is more focused on the game’s complete picture.

“It’s not one thing, it’s the 65 possessions, 70 possessions that are in a game,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to win more possessions. The game’s a game of mistakes. We have to have less mistakes versus the next opponents.

“It’s always something. We have to earn the right for the ball to bounce our way.”



