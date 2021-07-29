Oddsmakers set win total benchmark for Penn State Nittany Lions football

The benchmark has been set for the 2021 Penn State Nittany Lions football season. Oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com released win total over/unders for every Power 5 college football team earlier this week, in addition to conference championship odds, player statistic benchmarks, and Heisman Trophy odds. So, how do the sportsbooks rate the Nittany Lions' chances of bouncing back from a poor 2020 season? Big Ten analysts talk Penn State outlook: Mike Yurcich decision

Noah Cain is returning this season after missing nearly the entire 2020 Penn State Nittany Lions football season due to injury

Penn State Football Over/Under Wins: 8.5

The bookmakers have set Penn State's win total benchmark at 8.5 wins for the 2021 season. That's consistent with the projection made by ESPN's football power index metric, which has the Nittany Lions sitting at 8.4 wins in 2021. Despite its dismal four-win showing in 2020, Penn State has surpassed the 8.5-win benchmark in four of its last five seasons, earning regular-season win totals of 10, 10, 9, and 10 games from 2016 through 2019.

Penn State Football Odds to Win the Big Ten: +1100

A bet of $100 would earn $1,110 should the Nittany Lions break Ohio State's dominance and claim the Big Ten conference title. Penn State is the last team besides Ohio State to claim that honor, doing so back in 2016. Ohio State has won the conference in four consecutive seasons since. The Nittany Lions have the third-best conference championship odds, behind Ohio State, which is the odds-on favorite at -135, and Wisconsin at +700. Penn State has +600 odds to qualify for the title game in Indianapolis.

Player Props for Clifford, Dotson and Cain

Heisman odds for Sean Clifford: +11,000 Noah Cain over/under rushing yards: 961.5 Jahan Dotson over/under receiving yards: 1,135.5 Clifford over/under passing yards: 3,054.5 Clifford over/under passing TDs: 26.5

Win Total Over/Unders for the rest of the Big Ten