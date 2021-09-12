Oddsmakers make Nittany Lions favorites for Week 3 clash with Auburn

In odds released Sunday afternoon, oddsmakers made the Nittany Lions seven-point favorites for the game. T hose odds have since been adjusted to make Penn State a five-point favorite.

No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions football welcomes No. 22 Auburn to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for a prime-time clash.

Penn State is 2-0 against the spread so far this season.

The Nittany Lions took down Wisconsin as a road underdog in week one, and covered the 22.5-point spread in this week's win over Ball State.

Auburn, entering the game at 2-0, is also perfect against the spread.

The Tigers covered a 37-point spread in a victory against Akron to open the season, then covered a 49.5-point spread against FCS Alabama State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions and the Tigers have only met on the same field twice in their history — both at neutral venues.

Penn State won the first meeting between the two teams in 1996, with Auburn taking the most recent contest in 2003.

Penn State's annual White Out game is slated for Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.