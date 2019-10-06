Let’s get into some observations from the game:

Evan Bell scored twice, while Evan Barratt, Brandon Biro and Max Sauve each lit the lamp once as the Nittany Lions earned the win.

Penn State earned a 5-0 win over Ottawa in its international exhibition game, and, perhaps most importantly, escaped injury free.

Penn State didn’t hold back with its usage of Aarne Talvitie, playing in his first game since tearing his ACL in last year’s World Junior Championship.

Talvitie stayed on the bench the entire game, even as some Nittany Lions headed off to the locker room early. He centered Penn State’s first power play unit and played on the penalty kill as well.

Guy Gadowsky said Penn State’s athletic training staff actually wanted to see Talvitie at full-go, and Sunday’s game have them an opportunity for that before the season begins.

Talvitie didn’t make much of an impact on the stat sheet, firing one shot on net, but Biro was impressed by his showing.

“I thought he played really well,” Biro said. “He made some really good plays, used his strength to his advantage a couple times. I think over the last six weeks, he’s gotten a lot more comfortable with the puck.”

Bell rings in the new season

Any time a defenseman scores twice in a single game, it’s impressive.

Gadowsky, though, took more from Bell’s showing against Ottawa than just the scoring.

“He was great today,” Gadowsky said. “Not the goals, just his feet. His ability to play quick because of his feet — especially defensively — was excellent tonight.”

Bell is an especially intriguing player for Penn State this year, after sitting out the first half of last season when he transferred from Merrimack.

Now that he’s had a full offseason to immerse himself in Penn State’s scheme and culture, he’s feeling comfortable heading into this season.

“Obviously it’s cliche, but I think it’s our teammates,” Bell said. “Our upperclassmen really brought me in and made me feel comfortable. It translates to on the ice. If you’re comfortable around these guys, it’s so much easier.”

Goalies mask defensive mistakes

Don’t let the shutout fool you, this was far from a perfect defensive effort from the Nittany Lions, who gave up the most goals in the Big Ten last season.

They turned the puck over a few times in dangerous parts of the ice, surrendered three power plays and gave up 25 shots to Ottawa. But every time Penn State made a mistake, its goaltenders were there to cover it up.

Peyton Jones and Oskar Autio each played about half the game, with Jones making 14 saves and Autio chipping in 11 of his own.

One sequence in particular near the beginning of the second period stood out. Jones was down on the ice after making a save, when the rebound came out to an Ottawa player. It looked like a sure goal, but somehow Jones got a piece of the ensuing shot, preserving the shutout.

Autio was excellent in his own right, helping the Nittany Lions kill three penalties during his time in net.

“Our goalies made some big saves tonight,” Biro said. “Hopefully we don’t give up those chances, but I’m sure they’re comfortable holding us in it if we need it.”

“I think the score wasn’t quite indicative of the play,” Gadowsky said. “I think Peyton had to make a few huge saves, so it is nice to see.”

Injury update

Nikita Pavlychev and Kris Myllari didn’t dress Saturday for precautionary reasons. Gadowsky said he’s optimistic they’ll play against Sacred Heart on Friday.

