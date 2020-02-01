ROB CASSIDY, Florida analyst

Ja'Juan Seider

For me, it’s Penn State’s Ja'Juan Seider, who has found success in Florida. James Franklin hired him to help in the Sunshine State and he’s done just that. He’s linked to top Florida prospects every cycle and lands his share of elite players. Seider’s is one of the most respected names in Miami in particular, where high school coaches seem to respond to his approach.



ADAM FRIEDMAN, Mid-Atlantic analyst

I hear a lot of recruits talking about Penn State defensive backs coach Terry Smith. He’s done a great job recruiting very talented players throughout my region and in the Midwest.



ADAM GORNEY, National and West analyst

Antonio Pierce has been one of the most valuable assistant coaches in the Pac-12 especially in recruiting because he has so many connections in Southern California. Not only does he have the NFL bona fides as he was a Super Bowl linebacker for the New York Giants but he also coached at Long Beach Poly and knows everybody who’s important in getting top kids to college. Pierce has done a phenomenal job during his time with the Sun Devils and it’s why a lot of other colleges and NFL teams are trying to hire him.

JOSH HELMHOLDT, Midwest analyst

Vince Marrow (left) and Mark Stoops (AP)

Vince Marrow has been among the most consistently great recruiters I have seen in this sport, and he regularly is responsible for large portions of Kentucky's recruiting classes since Mark Stoops has taken over as head coach. In this Late Signing Period he will be the catalyst if the Wildcats are to land four-star running back Michael Drennen II. However, he almost was the reason Drennen went to USC because Marrow was weighing an opportunity to return to his hometown and become the head coach at Youngstown State University. On Friday night, however, Marrow announced his intentions to stay at Kentucky, keeping the Wildcats' best recruiter in Lexington.

CHAD SIMMONS, Southeast analyst

There are many great recruiters in my part of the country, but the coach I hear about the most from recruits is Travis Williams at Auburn. Everyone calls him “T-Will”, and it’s not only recruits that compliment him, but parents and high school coaches, too. He seems to really be able to relate with whomever is in the room, he connects well with recruits and Gus Malzahn has him involved with many prospects, regardless of their position or where they are located. What I hear most about Williams is how he is easy to talk to, how he is genuine and the kids in the South in particular seem to gravitate toward him.

SAM SPIEGELMAN, Mid-South analyst

Chris Ash (AP)

Texas had some major attrition on its coaching staff after an underwhelming 8-5 campaign that many thought would have the Longhorns at 10 wins and in contention for a Big 12 championship. With that in mind, Tom Herman reshuffled the deck and made some wholesale changes, none being bigger than replacing defensive coordinator Todd Orlando with former Rutgers head man Chris Ash. Ash has been a crucial component in the Longhorns' pursuit of two of the state's top uncommitted defensive linemen: four-stars Alfred Collins and Princely Umanmielen. Texas is a finalist for both Austin-area defensive ends and it's largely due to the excitement building for the Longhorns' defense under Ash's watch.

