Those who partook in a program-wide election to name Penn State’s captains gave Franklin little choice.

Penn State coach James Franklin wants Sean Clifford focused on the myriad of duties that accompany his position atop the quarterback depth chart, so if a captaincy wasn’t added to Clifford’s plate this season, Franklin wouldn’t have been upset.





Clifford, a redshirt sophomore, will get the traditional quarterback experience in full — leadership included — right away, after he beat out Will Levis for the Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback job.

“[The captaincy] is definitely the biggest accomplishment I’ve had, at least at Penn State, maybe my life,” Clifford said. “It’s very humbling for me to be given that by the team. I respect every single person on the team, and I’m very excited to roll along with the other seven captains.”

Clifford’s name rarely left the Penn State news cycle throughout the offseason, and it’s easy to see why Clifford’s teammates and coaches view him in such high regard given the way he’s handled it all, saying the right thing at every turn.

He complimented former Nittany Lion Tommy Stevens — who will start this season at Mississippi State — at every turn. He spent a good portion of his time with the media after Wednesday’s practice throwing praise in Levis’ direction, too.

“I think the room as a whole did a lot of good things,” Clifford said, asked about what he personally did in order to earn the starting job. “...I think that Will did a good job pushing me to be my best self. I appreciate him so much for that.”

Clifford sounds and looks like a quarterback. Saturday’s opener against Idaho, though, will bring the most important test.

It’s one Clifford has prepared for since he arrived. He said he’s always treated every week like he was the starting quarterback, whether he was battling Levis for the starter’s role or simply trying to grab the third spot on the depth chart.

“It’s just like another work week,” Clifford said. “It really is. People can say that I’m lying to them and everything, but it really is. I haven’t changed one thing since I got here.”

Since he was announced as the starter last Friday, Clifford has heard from the likes of Trace McSorley, Todd Blackledge, and Stevens — with whom he maintains a close friendship.

There was no internal fanfare over the decision, Clifford said, only individual conversations with Franklin and offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

It was a cool moment, Clifford conceded, adding that it felt gratifying because of those he’s learned from to get here.

Nothing’s changed in his mind, though, except perhaps the feeling in his stomach when he runs through the Beaver Stadium tunnel as Penn State’s starting quarterback for the first time.

“Talk to me in a week,” Clifford said with a smile.