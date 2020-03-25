Tengwall followed Notre Dame as a child and the Fighting Irish have a few lifelong fans in some of Tengwall’s family members. Their history of developing quality offensive linemen for the NFL intrigued Tengwall throughout the process and he’s enjoyed building relationships with the coaches and some of the other players going to Notre Dame.

Rivals100 offensive lineman Landon Tengwall has had a long recruitment but finally feels comfortable announcing his commitment. The Olney (Md.) Good Counsel star had more than 30 offers and could have chosen to play for any of the nation’s top teams. Ultimately, Tengwall narrowed his choices to Notre Dame and Penn State .

One of Tengwall’s first offers came from Penn State and the Nittany Lions were consistently recruiting him the hardest. James Franklin and his coaching staff made sure they were always checking in on Tengwall. Things didn’t skip a beat when Penn State brought in new offensive line coach Phil Trautwein to take over for Matt Limegrover.

Tengwall will be choosing between one of these two schools on Thursday at noon ET, exclusively on Rivals.com. Check out the interview with Tengwall (above video) to hear what he has to say about each school.