Before turning the page on the Hawkeyes, let’s take a last look at the Indiana game and some of the news, notes, and observations to come out of it:

And that’s what they got, improving to 5-2 on the season with home dates against two of the traditional powers of the Big Ten West up next in Iowa and Wisconsin, respectively, interspersed by a road date at No. 5-ranked Michigan.

Coming off of a 33-28 win at Indiana Saturday night, Penn State head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions appeared grateful to simply walk out of Memorial Stadium with a win, irrespective of what it might have looked like.

1) Special teams have been an adventure for Penn State this season, no doubt, and Saturday offered no change in that course on the season.



What has been interesting about Penn State’s special teams adventures is that for as many trouble spots have been identified to come from the unit this season, it has produced seemingly just as many high points.

Saturday was no exception from the game’s onset. Opting to receive the ball after winning the coin toss, Penn State redshirt freshman spark K.J. Hamler unleashed a momentum-grabbing 58-yard return to set up the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown of the afternoon.

Even so, DeAndre Thompkins muffed but recovered a punt return. The Nittany Lions tried and failed a fake punt to give the Hoosiers excellent field position on which they’d capitalize. And receiving a kick into the wind following Indiana’s touchdown to take a 14-7 lead, Penn State’s return unit let the ball hit the ground before scrambling to recover it.

And that was just in the first quarter.

Before the end of the game, Penn State had three other muffed punt returns, and Gillikin struggled all afternoon, leaving Franklin to acknowledge that the junior punter is in a “bit of a slump” right now but would work through it. Capped by an onside kick fiasco that began with a recovered attempt, undone by a last-second timeout due to issues Franklin ascribed to alignment, only to see the next onside kick botched and recovered by Indiana.

Negatives all, the Nittany Lions very well could have found themselves on the losing end of their game Saturday simply due to the impact of special teams play.

And yet, they weren’t on the losing end, and in fact the Nittany Lions’ special teams units created two of the game’s most critical plays to swing it back in their favor. Starting with Johnathan Thomas’ 94-yard kickoff return after falling behind 21-20, and a critical fumble recovery on an Indiana muffed punt return to set up a 33-21 advantage in the fourth quarter, an otherwise stale day for Penn State’s offense was helped dramatically by prime field position set up on special teams plays.

“We made some big plays. Their punt returner has got I think three career touchdowns and we were able to keep him out of the game. And (we) also created a turnover as well as a huge kickoff return…so we did some nice things,” said Franklin. “But obviously there are some things we need to get cleaned up. We’re not punting the ball very well right now. That was something coming into the season we felt like was going to be a real strength for us and has not been up to this point. Field position as something we thought was going to be a real strength for us right now and we haven't been able to create that.”

Acknowledging the correctable mistakes in the midst of simultaneous highlights, the reality Saturday was that the treacherous wind played an impact on both teams Saturday afternoon. And, ultimately, of the two special teams units, considering the two kickoff returns and the punt coverage fumble recovery, the Lions’ was a significant contributor to 21 points put on the board.

For the season, Penn State’s statistics match the topsy turvy perception of its special teams units. Kick return defense is ranked 70th in the country, surrendering 20.85 yards per attempt to opponents. The Lions’ own kickoff return unit, however, is ranked 10th, posting a 26.83 yards per return average.

Punt return defense has been excellent, allowing just 3.08 yards per return and a No. 11 ranking nationally. Penn State’s own punt returns have been less stellar, clocking in at No. 44 with a 10.61 yards per return average.

And Gillikin, easily considered as one of the best punters in the country entering the season, has a 38.97 yards per punt average, good for 45th nationally.

2) Penn State’s passing game, thought to be a major strength of the Nittany Lion offense in the offseason, remains a mystery coming out of Saturday’s game. But it’s worth noting that the wind was certain to have played a factor for both quarterback Trace McSorley and his receivers.

The issue, of course, is determining the throws that were off the mark due to the wind, the catchable balls that were dropped due to the wind messing up timing, and the flat-out missed throws and straight-up drops. Saving that for coaches and players to dissect in film study, Franklin left no room for misinterpretation that the sides must find a connection sooner rather than later as it is undoubtedly affecting the efficiency of the entire offense.

“I think the biggest thing I see in our offense right now is when we catch the ball we're in rhythm and we make plays and we move the ball down the field pretty much all night on anybody. When we’re inconsistent catching the ball we have a hard time getting into a rhythm and moving the ball consistently,” said Franklin. “You look at the situation today, we had Juwan on a shallow cross. We catch it and he’s able to spring big play for us, break one tackle and go. We just have to be more consistent in terms of the passing game.”

Whether that consistency is going to include veterans DeAndre Thompkins or Juwan Johnson this weekend against the Hawkeyes remains to be seen. Both were lost to injury Saturday in the second half prompting increased roles and playing time for Cam Sullivan-Brown, Daniel George, and Mac Hippenhammer. Franklin offered no insight into the severity of, or specificity of, the injuries to the wideout.

For his part, McSorley hoped to shoulder some of the responsibility for the missed connections with his wideouts this season following the game, noting that it works both ways. For him to show up his receivers, he said, would be counterproductive when they could do the same to him for his own errors.