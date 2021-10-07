Notes: Penn State football OC Mike Yurcich talks RBs, play calling and more
Penn State Nittany Lions football offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich met with the media Thursday afternoon to discuss key topics like the Penn State running game, offensive balance, and quarterback play.
Let's dive right into what the first year OC had to say:
1. Backfield brigade
Yurcich was asked for his thoughts on Penn State's backfield, which has presented something of a blurry picture through five games.
Noah Cain leads the way with 162 snaps to this point in the season. John Lovett, who missed the first two weeks, is second at 82, followed by Keyvone Lee with 71.
"I think the most important thing that we can do at all positions is continue to make the guys compete and try to get somebody to emerge as a clear No. 1, and right now those guys are continuing to battle and compete with one another," Yurcich said.
Yurcich expects to see a continued timeshare for that trio in the immediate future.
"Hopefully we can go with more of one particular running back than another because somebody gets hot, or somebody's in a groove, or someone emerges as a No. 1," Yurcich said. "At the same time, if they all continue to improve, you're going to consistently see an equal number of reps."
2. Roberson making solid progress
Yurcich was effusive in his praise of Penn State backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson, who had some question marks sent his way before the beginning of the season due to his lack of experience.
He praised both Roberson and Christian Veilleux — a true freshman — for taking up the right attitude to create a competitive, but close, quarterback room for Penn State.
"Ta'Quan, the ball can really pop out of his hand," Yurcich said. "...He's got a really good whip with his arm, and he's got really good core strength that allows him to rotate and really snap the ball out of there. His accuracy is good, sometimes he'll get a little bit wild in the pocket with a little bit too much bounce."
Something Yurcich is working on Roberson with in order to fix that is keeping his head still, and staying upright in the pocket.
Like most inexperienced quarterbacks, Roberson also needs to make some progress with the finer aspects of playing the position — like being alert for a certain blitz package, for example, and Yurcich said Penn State is working to put him in positions in practice where he must diagnose those looks.
"Boy, I'm excited for what's in his future," Yurcich said.
3. Finding a balance
It's no secret that Penn State has experienced more success throwing the ball to this point in the season than it has on the ground game.
The Nittany Lions have averaged 286 passing yards per game, while rushing for only 132.6 yards per game.
Asked about offensive balance, Yurcich said any successful offense is going to be effective in both phases of the offense.
"What we try to do is, the more effective our ground game is, the more effective our pass game's going to be," Yurcich said. "We're not the other way around. At times you can be. At times the pass can open up the run, but at the same time there needs to be a physical element to it, an attitude about it that we're trying to establish."
Still, walking the line between establishing that physicality — that mindset — and doing what the offense needs to do in order to put points on the board is a line Yurcich must continue to walk.
"At the same time, you've got to move the ball and score points," he said.
When it comes down to it, lot of the play calling decisions can depend on the looks shown by the opposition as well.
"To be honest with you, a lot of times, the defense is doing to dictate whether it's run or pass," he said. "If they've got too many guys up, well, then the numbers say we should throw it. You can't beat your head up against the wall, because you have to take what the defense gives you."
