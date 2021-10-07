Notes: Penn State football OC Mike Yurcich talks RBs, play calling and more

Penn State Nittany Lions football offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich met with the media Thursday afternoon to discuss key topics like the Penn State running game, offensive balance, and quarterback play. Let's dive right into what the first year OC had to say:

Penn State Nittany Lions football offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich discussed his team's preparation for Iowa

Get on the list! Click the image to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered straight to your inbox!

1. Backfield brigade

Yurcich was asked for his thoughts on Penn State's backfield, which has presented something of a blurry picture through five games. Noah Cain leads the way with 162 snaps to this point in the season. John Lovett, who missed the first two weeks, is second at 82, followed by Keyvone Lee with 71. "I think the most important thing that we can do at all positions is continue to make the guys compete and try to get somebody to emerge as a clear No. 1, and right now those guys are continuing to battle and compete with one another," Yurcich said. Yurcich expects to see a continued timeshare for that trio in the immediate future. "Hopefully we can go with more of one particular running back than another because somebody gets hot, or somebody's in a groove, or someone emerges as a No. 1," Yurcich said. "At the same time, if they all continue to improve, you're going to consistently see an equal number of reps."

2. Roberson making solid progress

Yurcich was effusive in his praise of Penn State backup quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson, who had some question marks sent his way before the beginning of the season due to his lack of experience. He praised both Roberson and Christian Veilleux — a true freshman — for taking up the right attitude to create a competitive, but close, quarterback room for Penn State. "Ta'Quan, the ball can really pop out of his hand," Yurcich said. "...He's got a really good whip with his arm, and he's got really good core strength that allows him to rotate and really snap the ball out of there. His accuracy is good, sometimes he'll get a little bit wild in the pocket with a little bit too much bounce." Something Yurcich is working on Roberson with in order to fix that is keeping his head still, and staying upright in the pocket. Like most inexperienced quarterbacks, Roberson also needs to make some progress with the finer aspects of playing the position — like being alert for a certain blitz package, for example, and Yurcich said Penn State is working to put him in positions in practice where he must diagnose those looks. "Boy, I'm excited for what's in his future," Yurcich said.



3. Finding a balance